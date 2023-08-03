Home / Markets / News / Ambuja Cements gains 1% on acquisition of Sanghi Industries for Rs 5,000 cr

Ambuja Cements gains 1% on acquisition of Sanghi Industries for Rs 5,000 cr

ACL will acquire 56.74 per cent shares of SIL from its existing promoter group, Ravi Sanghi & family.

SI Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 9:41 AM IST
Shares of Ambuja Cements (ACL) were firm in Thursday's intra-day trade, gaining 1 per cent to Rs 466.4 per share, after the company announced acquisition of Sanghi Industries (SIL) at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore.

ACL will acquire 56.74 per cent shares of SIL from its existing promoter group, Ravi Sanghi & family. The acquisition will be fully funded through internal accruals.

Meanwhile, shares of SIL rallied 5 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high in Thursday's intra-day trade. At 9:25 am; the stock was up 3 per cent at Rs 103.9, as compared to 0.12 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. In the past one month, the market price of SIL has zoomed 45 per cent.

ACL is a cement and building material company of Adani Cement and part of the diversified Adani Group.

SIL has clinker capacity of 6.6 MTPA (million tonnes per annum), cement capacity of 6.1 MTPA and limestone reserves of 1 billion tonnes. SIL’s Sanghipuram unit is India’s largest single-location cement and clinker unit by capacity, with a captive jetty and captive power plant. Ambuja will increase cement capacity at Sanghipuram to 15 MTPA in the next two years.

"The acquisition of SIL will help ACL to strengthen its market leadership and increase its cement capacity to 73.6 MTPA from the current 67.5 MTPA. With the ongoing capex of 14 MTPA and commissioning of 5.5 MTPA capacity at Dahej and Ametha by Q2 of FY24, the Adani Group’s capacity will be 101 MTPA by 2025," ACL said.

Analysts at ICICI Securities believe that the acquisition would further strengthen the presence of Ambuja-ACC in the western market (current share ~ 20 per cent).

ACL, further, said that it has signed Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire up to 146.58 million equity shares constituting 56.74 per cent of voting share capital of SIL, subject to regulatory approvals, for a consideration of up to Rs 114.22 per share.

ACL is making an open offer for up to 67.16 million equity shares, constituting 26 per cent of SIL, at a price of Rs 114.22 per equity share from the public shareholders of SIL.

Topics :Buzzing stocksAmbuja Cementstocks to watchAdani GroupBSE NSEacquisitionMarket trends

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 9:39 AM IST

