India's first micro-cap fund launched; to track Nifty Microcap 250 Index



The MF industry classifies the top 100 stocks by market capitalisation (m-cap) as largecaps. The next 150 is considered as midcaps and the the susequent 250 as smallcaps. Thus the present MF universe mostly comprises the top 500 stocks. Amid the rising investor interest in smallcap funds, Motilal Oswal AMC has announced India's first micro-cap fund, which will invest in companies that are even smaller than the smallcaps. The passive fund will track the Nifty Microcap 250 Index, which measures the performance of the top 250 companies excluding those already present in the Nifty 500 constituents.



According to the AMC, the index has outperformed the Nifty50 and the Nifty Smallcap 250 in the last 15 years with annualised returns of 12.9 per cent. The stocks in Nifty Microcap 250 Index are generally those that rank between 501 to 750 in the m-cap rankings.