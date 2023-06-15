Home / Markets / News / India's first micro-cap fund launched; to track Nifty Microcap 250 Index

India's first micro-cap fund launched; to track Nifty Microcap 250 Index

The stocks in Nifty Microcap 250 Index are generally those that rank between 501 to 750 in the m-cap rankings

BS Reporter Mumbai
India's first micro-cap fund launched; to track Nifty Microcap 250 Index

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 4:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid the rising investor interest in smallcap funds, Motilal Oswal AMC has announced India's first micro-cap fund, which will invest in companies that are even smaller than the smallcaps. The passive fund will track the Nifty Microcap 250 Index, which measures the performance of the top 250 companies excluding those already present in the Nifty 500 constituents.
The MF industry classifies the top 100 stocks by market capitalisation (m-cap) as largecaps. The next 150 is considered as midcaps and the the susequent 250 as smallcaps. Thus the present MF universe mostly comprises the top 500 stocks.

The stocks in Nifty Microcap 250 Index are generally those that rank between 501 to 750 in the m-cap rankings.
According to the AMC, the index has outperformed the Nifty50 and the Nifty Smallcap 250 in the last 15 years with annualised returns of 12.9 per cent.

"Microcap companies which comprise approximately 3 per cent of the total market capitalization of listed stocks, poses distinct characteristics that make them intriguing investment prospects. These companies are known for their agility, niche market focus, and strong promotor-driven dynamics," the AMC said in a press release.
"Microcaps have compelling track record of delivering higher returns compared to its counterparts, albeit at a higher risk. Investors are encouraged to consult their financial advisors," said Pratik Oswal, Head of Passive Funds, Motilal Oswal AMC.

Also Read

Tata in talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from 4 PSU finance entities

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: AMC stocks may fall up to 15% on debt fund tax blow

Active mid-cap, small-cap schemes fly high with 'benchmark-beating' returns

PNB, LIC, SBI and BoB looking to seek formal bids for stake sale in UTI AMC

Not part of any negotiations': UTI AMC on Tata acquisition reports

Govt set to garner record Rs 63,000 crore in dividend from listed PSUs

Britannia's prospects promising on improving demand, lower input prices

India's m-cap touches new high amid sharp rally in broader markets

Markets dip as US Federal Reserve signals more interest rate hikes

Passive breach in HDFC-HDFC Bank: MFs to offload Rs 5,000 crore shares

Topics :Motilal Oswal

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story