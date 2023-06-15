Passive breach in HDFC-HDFC Bank: MFs to offload Rs 5,000 crore shares

The passive breach will require fund managers offload shares worth Rs 5,000 crore in the merged entity up as actively-managed schemes can deploy a maximum of 10 per cent of their corpus towards a single stock. Given the prominence of HDFC twins, most fund houses have large exposure to these counters.

The impending merger between HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) will see around 60 actively-managed equity mutual fund (MF) schemes breach the 10 per cent single stock exposure norm.