India's m-cap touches new high amid sharp rally in broader markets

From this year’s low of Rs 251.9 trillion, the m-cap of all BSE-listed companies has jumped Rs 39 trillion, or 15 per cent. Robust inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), a sharp upmove in small- and mid-cap stocks, and a recovery in Adani Group stocks have helped regain lost ground.

The sharp rally in the broader markets has propelled India’s market capitalisation (m-cap) to a new high. The combined m-cap of all BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 291.9 trillion in intraday trade on Thursday before settling lower at Rs 290.9 trillion. The previous record was on December 14, 2022, at Rs 291.3 trillion.