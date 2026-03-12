Analyst suggests Nifty strategy; bets on Oil India, Dr Reddy's Labs

Market view by Ajit Mishra, Religare Broking

Markets plunged sharply on Wednesday, losing over one and a half percent and resuming their corrective phase amid weak global cues and heightened geopolitical tensions. The Nifty opened on a subdued note and remained under persistent selling pressure throughout the session. Although a brief recovery attempt was seen in the latter half, it failed to sustain, and the index eventually settled near the day’s low at the 23,866.85 mark, down by around 1.6 per cent.

Sectoral participation remained largely negative, reflecting broad-based weakness across the market. Auto, banking, financials and realty were among the key drags, weighing heavily on the benchmark indices. However, selective buying interest was seen in pharma, energy and metal counters, which offered limited support. On the broader front, pressure was visible across the board, particularly in the midcap segment, which declined by nearly 1.5 per cent.

Investor sentiment remained fragile as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continued to unsettle global markets and push volatility higher. Concerns over potential disruptions to crude oil supply, rising inflationary pressures and the possible impact on economic growth kept participants cautious. Additionally, continued foreign institutional investor selling and weakness in the rupee further dampened risk appetite. The decline reaffirms the prevailing negative sentiment despite the recent cool-off in crude oil prices, which are still hovering around the $90 mark. On the index front, Nifty is once again inching towards its previous swing low around 23,700, and a break below this level could trigger the next leg of decline towards 23,500, followed by the 23,200 zone. On the upside, any recovery towards the 24,100–24,300 band is likely to face strong resistance. Given the uncertain global backdrop, participants are advised to maintain a cautious stance, keep position sizes light and focus on strict risk management while adopting a selective trading approach.

Stocks Recommendations Oil India | LTP: ₹482.7| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹520| Stop-loss: ₹458 We are seeing noticeable strength in the upstream oil companies’ after the recent surge in crude oil prices. Within this space, Oil India is exhibiting a positive chart structure. The stock has been holding firm after breaking out of a triangular pattern that developed toward the end of a prior downtrend, indicating a potential shift in trend from bearish to bullish. Additionally, the stock continues to sustain above its key weekly moving average, further strengthening the bullish outlook. Considering the supportive sector dynamics and the favourable technical setup, OIL can be considered for buying.