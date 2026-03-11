Sedemac Mechatronics surges 7.4% on trading debut amid weak markets
Sedemac Mechatronics shares debuted 7.4% higher on listing, while Walmart-backed Flipkart is preparing to invite banks to pitch for work on its potential IPO
Flipkart set to pitch for IPO in April
Online retailer Flipkart Internet is set to start the formal process for banks to pitch for work on its potential initial public offering (IPO) as soon as next month, according to sources. The Walmart-backed e-commerce company has already held informal talks with investors and bankers to gauge appetite for a listing in Mumbai. Sources said an IPO could take place later this year or early 2027. Deliberations are at an early stage and details such as timing may change, the people said. A Flipkart representative didn’t respond to a request for comment. Bloomberg
