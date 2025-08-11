Home / Markets / News / Analysts at Angel One recommend buying these two stocks today; check why

From the April swing low near 1180 to the June peak around 1700, the Tech Mahindra stock saw a strong rally, followed by a month-long price correction.

Despite weakness in the broader banking space over the past couple of months, the Indian Bank stock has stood out with notable relative strength, consistently holding above its multi-month bullish breakout zone.
Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 7:19 AM IST
Given the prevailing market conditions, we are limiting our recommendations to just two stocks this week.
 

Stock Recommendations:

 
NSE Scrip: Tech Mahindra
 
View: Bullish
 
Last Close: 1480
 
From the April swing low near 1180 to the June peak around 1700, the stock saw a strong rally, followed by a month-long price correction. This week, after testing the 50% retracement level of that advance, prices staged a solid rebound, forming a bullish engulfing pattern on the weekly chart. The formation of this pattern at a key support zone signals a potential resumption of the uptrend.
 
Notably, this support aligns with the 89-WEMA, further reinforcing the bullish outlook. On the
momentum side, the RSI Smoothened has generated a fresh buy signal from the oversold territory, lending additional confirmation to the positive view.
 
Hence, we recommend to Buy Tech Mahindra around 1480 - 1470 | SL: 1420 | Target: 1600
 
NSE Scrip: Indian Bank
 
View: Bullish
 
Last Close: 651
 
Despite weakness in the broader banking space over the past couple of months, this stock has stood out with notable relative strength, consistently holding above its multi-month bullish breakout zone.
 
This week, while the overall market came under pressure, the stock gained over 4%, breaking out of consolidation and confirming a Flag pattern on the weekly chart, a classic continuation signal in an uptrend. On the momentum front, Monthly and Weekly RSI readings remain firmly above 80, underscoring strong bullish sentiment, while a pullback in the Daily RSI towards 40 offers an attractive buy-on-dips opportunity.
 
Hence, we recommend to Buy Indian Bank around 651 - 645 | SL: 619 | TGT: 710
 
(Disclaimer: Rajesh Bhosale is equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)
 
 

