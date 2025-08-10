Home / Markets / News / Sebi moots lighter regulatory framework for AIFs with accredited investors

Sebi moots lighter regulatory framework for AIFs with accredited investors

In a consultation paper issued on Friday, Sebi suggested that such accredited investors (AI-only schemes) could be allowed certain flexibilities

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has invited public comments on the proposals till August 29.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 7:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Capital markets regulator Sebi has proposed a separate category of Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) schemes, consisting of accredited investors, which will enjoy a lighter-touch regulatory framework compared to regular AIFs.

In a consultation paper issued on Friday, Sebi suggested that such accredited investors (AI-only schemes) could be allowed certain flexibilities, given that accredited investors are deemed to have the knowledge, financial capacity and risk appetite to make informed investment decisions without the same level of regulatory safeguards required for retail participants.

The proposal includes exemptions from requirements such as maintaining pari-passu rights among investors, NISM certification for key investment team members, and the current limit of 1,000 investors per scheme, the regulator said.

These schemes could also extend their tenure by up to five years, subject to investor approval, and in the case of trust-structured AIFs, managers could take over certain responsibilities currently mandated for trustees, it added.

The regulator also said the move is in line with its long-term vision of gradually shifting from the present 'minimum commitment threshold' metric to 'accreditation status' as the primary criterion for determining investor sophistication in AIFs.

However, both metrics would co-exist for now to avoid disruption in the industry, it added.

Sebi noted that while the number of accredited investors remains modest, recent relaxations and proposed process improvements, including leveraging KYC registration agencies and streamlining accreditation norms are expected to boost participation.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has invited public comments on the proposals till August 29.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tycoons who profit from India's increasing demand for Russian oil

FPIs pull nearly ₹18,000 crore from equities in August amid trade tensions

Trade moves, inflation data, FII flows likely to drive markets this week

Mcap of 6 top valued firms erodes by ₹1.36 trillion, Reliance hit hard

JSW Cement public offer booked 56%; Varmora Granito files DRHP with Sebi

Topics :SEBIAIFMarkets

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story