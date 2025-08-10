Home / Markets / News / Street Signs: Nifty's cliffhanger, Mkt's heavy hitters step into IPO ring

Street Signs: Nifty's cliffhanger, Mkt's heavy hitters step into IPO ring

With the Nifty in a sell-on-rise phase and key support levels under threat, markets brace for two mega IPOs even as NSDL's post-listing rally stuns the street

markets, Sensex, nifty
premium
The shares of National Securities Depository (NSDL) have taken the market by surprise with an impressive after-listing rise.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 9:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Nifty has slipped 1,285 points — roughly 5 per cent — over the past five weeks, with the blue-chip 50-share index last closing at 24,363. Technical signals indicate the downtrend could continue. “The index remains in a sell-on-rise phase, facing immediate resistance between 24,500 and 24,600, where fresh call writing is evident. It is likely to slide towards 24,160, marking the 23.6 per cent retracement of the rally that began in April,” said Kunal Shah, senior technical and derivatives analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Echoing the cautionary tone, Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives research analyst at Samco Securities, said, “Breaking the key psychological support at 24,500 has rattled sentiment. Price action points to further downside, with a high probability of testing the 200-day exponential moving average near 24,200.”
 
Mkt’s heavy hitters step into IPO ring 
 
The initial public offering (IPO) market has been buzzing over the past two weeks, with over a dozen companies raising roughly ₹14,000 crore combined. However, most issuances were modest, averaging under ₹1,200 crore each. Now, investment bankers are preparing for two heavyweight IPOs expected later this month. According to market insiders, Tata Capital and LG Electronics India are set to launch IPOs pegged at ₹17,200 crore and ₹15,000 crore, respectively. “Roadshows for both firms are underway, not just across India but also in global financial hubs like Singapore, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The domestic market is deep enough to absorb two large issues concurrently, though some trimming might happen amid current market turbulence,” observed an investment banker.
 
Grey mkt’s blind spot: NSDL’s stunning breakout 
 
The shares of National Securities Depository (NSDL) have taken the market by surprise with an impressive after-listing rise. In the first three trading days, the stock jumped 62 per cent, far exceeding the grey market’s projected gain of about 20 per cent. Some analysts now see JSW Cement as another candidate for a bullish breakout. Its shares currently trade at a modest 5 per cent premium in the grey market. One analyst commented, “The IPO pricing appears fair relative to its peers, especially given JSW Cement’s high growth potential. The company plans to double its capacity within two years. Coupled with a strong environmental, social, and governance score, the stock should attract solid interest from major institutional investors.”

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

When gold slips from crown to a likely millstone for Titan Company

Sebi moots lighter regulatory framework for AIFs with accredited investors

Tycoons who profit from India's increasing demand for Russian oil

FPIs pull nearly ₹18,000 crore from equities in August amid trade tensions

Trade moves, inflation data, FII flows likely to drive markets this week

Topics :Markets NewsStreet SignsNifty 50Markets Sensex NiftyMarkets

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story