Analysts bullish on HDFC Bank's long-term growth; see up to 28% upside

HDFC Bank Q1FY24 results analysis: HDFC Bank shares were trading with a slight uptick on Tuesday, a day after the lender reported its April-June quarter (Q1) results for financial year 2023-24 (FY24). In two days, the stock of the world’s seventh largest financial entity has advanced 3.6 per cent as against 1.6 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. The S&P BSE Bankex index, meanwhile, has gained 2.3 per cent.

Analysts remain bullish on the stock’s long-term growth prospects, and believe the merged entity is better placed than most of the other private banks as far as margin expansion and net interest income (NII) growth is concerned.



"HDFC Bank's NII was up 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while NIM is expected to hold-up better than peers. Loan growth (16 per cent standalone; 13 per cent merged) was soft, but can pick-up over the next one-two quarters as HDFC Ltd's loans would stabilise. Retail deposit growth was soft, and pick-up here is key to aid asset growth. From Q2FY24 onwards, results will be for the merged entity and we see 17 per cent profit CAGR over FY23-26 with 16 per cent return on equity (RoE)," wrote Prakhar Sharma and Vinayak Agarwal of Jefferies in their report.

They value the lender at 2.4-times 12-month forward price-to-book (PB) and 18-times price-to-earnings (PE) multiple, deriving a target price of Rs 2,100, up 25 per cent from current levels.



Meanwhile, here’s how other brokerages interpret the results:

Emkay Global | Buy | TP: Rs 2,150

Factoring-in the relatively slower growth and higher operating expenditure (opex), we cut our merged earnings estimates by 2-5 per cent for FY25/26. However, we believe that steady unwinding of merger synergies, largely offsetting the regulatory drag, should help the bank clock healthy RoE at 17 per cent by FY26.

Notwithstanding the near-term merger drag, we believe HDFC Bank offers the best play on India’s retail story, with mortgages, too, in its fold, thus, delivering healthy growth/RoE.



ICICI Securities | Buy | TP: Rs 2,000 While headline loan growth for the merged entity stands at 13 per cent YoY, the bank sounded confident of improving the same to 17 per cent YoY for FY24 as drag from non-individual book of HDFC Limited recedes. The merged entity’s loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) stands at 109 per cent and the bank would endeavour to bring it to standalone bank’s level (84-85 per cent) in 3-4 years. This would necessitate strong deposit growth.



JM Financial | Buy | TP: Rs 1,900 We believe HDFC Bank can reverse the underperformance driven by revival in growth momentum, strong profitability metrics, and robust asset quality.



We believe trajectory of deposit accretion and NIM sustainability is a key monitorable for HDFC Bank as it onboards a large floating rate asset book. We build deposit and loan growth of 20 per cent each for FY25. RoE is likely to hit pre-merger levels only post FY25.

Prabhudas Lilladher | Buy | TP: Rs 2,025

HDFC Bank saw a mixed quarter. While core profit after tax at Rs 11,540 crore missed our estimate due to higher opex, asset quality surprised positively with lower gross non-performing assets (GNPA; at 1.17 per cent) led by lesser slippages, despite Q1 being usually weak.

The bank expects asset quality environment to remain benign in near-term which would translate into higher opex. Hence, for FY24/25, we raise opex estimates by 5 per cent while reducing provisions by 18 per cent/10 per cent, respectively.



Nuvama Institutional Equities | Buy | TP: Rs 1,960 The net addition to deposits in Q1FY24 is Rs 29,000 crore versus the guidance of Rs 1 trillion every quarter. To grow the balance sheet at 18–20 per cent YoY, the required deposit growth is Rs 1 trillion every quarter, translating to QoQ growth of 5 per cent.



However, the only risk here is the very high base. While HDFC Bank has missed the run rate in Q1FY24, going by past trends, the bank has the potential to scale up in the coming quarters.

HDFC Bank has strong liability and brand franchise. That said, quarterly earnings hereon become a key variable to monitor given the miss in Q1FY24 growth. We shall come up with accurate merged estimates after the disclosure of merged numbers.



MOFSL | Buy | TP: Rs 2,070 HDFC Bank reported a steady quarter with healthy growth in NII and PAT, driven by lower provisions, even as margins remained stable. Loan growth was driven by sustained momentum in Commercial and Rural Banking and a pick-up in the retail segment. Asset quality ratios remained stable, while the restructured book moderated to 27bp of loans.