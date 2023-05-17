We find the risk-reward attractive at 0.8x BV FY25e. The bank has delivered RoA of over 1 per cent in the last three quarters. If it can sustain this performance, the stock can likely re-rate to over 1x.



Consequently, NIM grew by a wide margin of 16bp QoQ and NII grew 34 per cent YoY/6 per cent QoQ .