Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / News / Anand Rathi flags ₹13 crore fraud linked to off-market share transfers

Anand Rathi flags ₹13 crore fraud linked to off-market share transfers

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers has reported a suspected ₹13-cr fraud involving off-market share transfers from a client's demat account and said it has begun legal action and tightened controls

stock market, market
premium
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 5:44 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers on Friday disclosed a suspected fraud involving an off-market transfer of shares worth about Rs 13 crore from the demat account of a Pune-based client, prompting the company to initiate legal action and tighten internal controls.
 
What did Anand Rathi disclose in its stock exchange filing? 
In a stock exchange filing, the brokerage said its internal inquiry committee found that unknown individuals, in connivance with certain employees of Anand Rathi IT Private Limited, were involved in offences including fraud, cheating, and fabrication of documents and electronic records. The incident relates to depository operations and does not involve broking activities, the company clarified.
 
When did the alleged fraud take place? 
The alleged fraud occurred on February 6 at around 1 pm and involved off-market transfers of securities from the client’s demat account, the filing said.
 
What action is the company taking? 
The company said it is in the process of initiating appropriate legal action, including the registration of a First Information Report. An initial complaint has already been lodged with Pune Police and the N M Joshi Police Station in Mumbai.
 
How is the firm responding internally? 
“Necessary steps are being taken to strengthen internal controls to prevent recurrence,” the company said, adding that further updates would be provided in line with regulatory requirements.
 
What is the status of the investigation and market reaction? 
Investigations into the persons involved are ongoing, the company said. Shares of the company last closed at Rs 572. The disclosure was made after market hours.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Morgan Stanley sees scope for market re-rating in Indian equities

Rupee posts best rise in over three years after India-US trade deal boost

Stock Market Close: D-St sees best week in 2-months; Sensex up 266 pts; Nifty ends at 25,694 today

Goodyear India, MRF surge up to 16% after strong Q3 result

InCred rejigs India strategy for Feb 26; what's new in high-conviction list

Topics :Anand Rathidemat accountStock traders

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story