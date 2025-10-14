Home / Markets / News / RBL Bank up 3%, hits 52-wk high amid Emirates NBD 51% stake purchase buzz

RBL Bank up 3%, hits 52-wk high amid Emirates NBD 51% stake purchase buzz

The development appears positive for RBL Bank, as the entry of a large, well-capitalised global promoter like Emirates NBD could strengthen governance standards and boost investor confidence,

RBL Bank
Photo: Shutterstock
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RBL Bank share price today

 
RBL Bank shares hit a 52-week high of ₹299.65, gaining  3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade, amid reports that Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, the UAE's second-largest lender, is in advanced talks to acquire a controlling 51 per cent stake in the private sector bank.
 
Thus far in the calendar year 2025, RBL Bank stock price has appreciated 87 per cent as compared to 5.1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex index. The stock had hit an all-time high of ₹716.55 on May 28, 2019.
 
At 09:45 AM, RBL Bank shares were quoting 1.5 per cent higher at ₹294.35 as against 0.09 per cent rise in the benchmark index. Around 15.1 million equity shares have, cumulatively, changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far in the session.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Dubai's Emirates NBD eyes majority control in RBL Bank

 
As per reports, Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, the UAE's second-largest lender, is in advanced talks to acquire a majority 51 per cent stake in RBL Bank through a mix of preferential share allotment and an open offer. The capital infusion, aimed at strengthening RBL Bank's balance sheet, would make Emirates NBD its single largest shareholder. An in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the change of control has also been reported to be received recently.
 

The group is expected to buy around 26 per cent from institutional investors and then make an open offer for an additional 25 per cent. However, if approved, Emirates NBD's voting rights are likely to be capped at 26 per cent under current RBI norms, the report suggested.. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

 

ICICI Securities view on RBL Bank

 
Althogh we await an official confirmation and clarity on the deal structure and valuation, the development appears positive for RBL Bank, as the entry of a large, well-capitalised global promoter like Emirates NBD could strengthen governance standards, boost investor confidence, and support a potential re-rating of the stock, ICICI Securities said in a note.

RBL Bank Q2 results: Date, time, board meeting update

 
RBL Bank has informed the BSE that a meeting of its board of directors is scheduled on October 18, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025.
 
In its Q2 business update, RBL Bank said its Loan Book increased by 14 per cent year-on-year and 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter in Q2FY26 to ₹1.02 trillion.
 
Deposit base, meanwhile, rose 8 per cent Y-o-Y and 3 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹1.16 trillion.
 
"Retail advances grew 11 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent Q-o-Q, while wholesale advances grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y and 6 per cent Q-o-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Within wholesale, commercial banking advances grew 33 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent Q-o-Q," it said.
 
It further said, the Bank continues to focus on growing the share of granular retail deposits in the overall deposit mix, with deposits below ₹3 crore constituting approx. 51.0 per cent of the overall deposits at the end of Q2.
 
According to analysts at InCred Equities, moderating microfinance institution SMA book provides comfort and improves visibility of ~200 bp credit costs for FY26.
 
With a CET-1 ratio of 14.1 per cent, the bank is unlikely to be in a hurry to raise capital in the near-to-medium-term. The brokerage firm expects RoA to improve to 0.9 per cent/1 per cent in FY27/FY28, respectively, from 0.5 per cent in FY25. RoE is likely to improve to 9/11 per cent in FY27F/28F, respectively, from 5 per cent in FY25, analysts had said in the Q1 result update.

Icra reaffirms credit ratings of RBL Bank

 
Meanwhile, in August 2025, rating agency Icra reaffirmed RBL Bank's rating on Basel-III tier-II bonds, Fixed Deposits, Short-term FD, and Certificate of Deposits.
 
The ratings reaffirmation, the agency said, factors in RBL Bank's comfortable capital position, with the CET-I and capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) at 14.05 per cent and 15.59 per cent, respectively, as on June 30, 2025.The ratings also consider the healthy growth in advances and the overall deposit base along with the granularisation of the asset and liability base undertaken by the bank over the past few years.
 
"The overall earnings profile is likely to remain under pressure in the near term with rate cuts pressurising the net interest margins (NIMs) as seen in Q1 FY2026. Nevertheless, the cost of deposits is expected to decline and is likely to support NIMs in H2FY26. Besides, the bank is expected to witness operational synergies. This, coupled with the likely reduction in credit costs, would support the overall profitability," Icra said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100pts, Nifty below 25,200; PSU Bk, Cons Durables shares fall

Zaggle Prepaid set to shine: JM Financial eyes 44% upside growth; details

EPL retains 'Buy' tag from Motilal Oswal amid top-deck churn; check reasons

LG sizzles on debut: Life is good for these electronics stocks, hint charts

Nomura splits Tata Motors' post-demerger targets between PV and CV biz

Topics :MarketsBuzzing stocksRBL Bankstock market tradingMarket trends

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story