RBL Bank share price today

RBL Bank shares hit a 52-week high of ₹299.65, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade, amid reports that Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, the UAE's second-largest lender, is in advanced talks to acquire a controlling 51 per cent stake in the private sector bank.

Thus far in the calendar year 2025, RBL Bank stock price has appreciated 87 per cent as compared to 5.1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex index. The stock had hit an all-time high of ₹716.55 on May 28, 2019.

READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY At 09:45 AM, RBL Bank shares were quoting 1.5 per cent higher at ₹294.35 as against 0.09 per cent rise in the benchmark index. Around 15.1 million equity shares have, cumulatively, changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far in the session.

Dubai's Emirates NBD eyes majority control in RBL Bank

As per reports, Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, the UAE's second-largest lender, is in advanced talks to acquire a majority 51 per cent stake in RBL Bank through a mix of preferential share allotment and an open offer. The capital infusion, aimed at strengthening RBL Bank's balance sheet, would make Emirates NBD its single largest shareholder. An in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the change of control has also been reported to be received recently.

The group is expected to buy around 26 per cent from institutional investors and then make an open offer for an additional 25 per cent. However, if approved, Emirates NBD's voting rights are likely to be capped at 26 per cent under current RBI norms, the report suggested.. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT