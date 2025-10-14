Landmark Cars shares soar 11% after strong Q2 update; check details here

Shares of Landmark Cars Ltd. rose over 11 per cent on Tuesday after it reported a strong September quarter business update, with the total revenue from operations, including agency sales, rising over 30 per cent.

The auto dealer company's stock rose as much as 11.4 per cent during the day to ₹647.9 per share, the highest level since September 19 this year. The Landmark Cars stock pared gains to trade 6.8 per cent higher at ₹619.4 apiece, compared to a 0.07 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:35 AM.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Shares of the company rose for the second straight session. The counter has fallen 1.9 per cent this year, compared to a 6.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Landmark Cars has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,607.49 crore.

Landmark Cars Q2 update Landmark Cars' total revenue from operations, including agency sales, rose to ₹1,655 crore, up 30.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹1,268 crore in Q2FY25. Sequentially, revenue increased 17 per cent from ₹1,415 crore in Q1FY26. For the first half of FY2026, total revenue reached ₹3,071 crore, up 26.3 per cent from ₹2,432 crore in H1FY25. Vehicle sales, including agency and pre-owned vehicle sales, were ₹1,403 crore in Q2FY26, up 35 per cent Y-o-Y and 18.9 per cent Q-o-Q. For H1FY26, vehicle sales grew 30.1 per cent to ₹2,584 crore from ₹1,986 crore a year ago.

After-sales service, spare parts, and other revenues stood at ₹252 crore in Q2FY26, up 10 per cent Y-o-Y and 7.2 per cent sequentially, taking H1FY26 revenue in this segment to ₹487 crore, a 9.2 per cent rise from H1FY25. The company posted a strong growth of 30 per cent plus Y-o-Y, its fastest growth in a quarter ever post listing, backed by outlet additions in the previous year and strong demand in the Navratra period, it said in the statement. In after-sales, the company is targeting to reach its historic growth rate in the current financial year, it added.