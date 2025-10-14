Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Q2 results today: Tech Mahindra, Bank of Maharashtra, 20 others on Oct 14

Q2 results today: Tech Mahindra, Bank of Maharashtra, 20 others on Oct 14

Q2FY26 company results: ICICI Lombard, Ireda, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts will also release their Sept quarter earnings reports today

Indian stock market, stock market

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open flat to positive on Tuesday | Image: Bloomberg

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tech Mahindra, Bank of Maharashtra, ICICI Lombard, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda), and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are scheduled to announce their earnings for the second quarter (Q2) of FY26.
 
Other companies expected to declare Q2 results today include Persistent Systems, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Aditya Birla Money, Cyient DLM, Infomedia Press, and Prabhat Technologies.
 
Just Dial Q2 results
 
Just Dial Ltd reported a 22.47 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹119.44 crore for Q2FY26, compared with ₹154.07 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations rose 6.4 per cent to ₹303.07 crore. 
 

Mobile accounted for 87.3 per cent of traffic, with a 2.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. Total active listings reached 51.2 million, up 10.8 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Total expenses rose 5.75 per cent to ₹229.36 crore, while total income, including other income, fell 5.53 per cent to ₹376.37 crore.
 
HCLTech Q2 results
 
HCLTech reported a flat net profit of ₹4,235 crore in Q2FY26, unchanged from the year-ago period, while revenue grew 10.7 per cent to ₹31,492 crore, driven by strong performance in financial services and technology verticals. 
On a dollar basis, revenue increased 5.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 4.6 per cent in constant currency terms. The company raised its full-year guidance, now expecting 4–5 per cent growth on a constant currency basis, up from 3–5 per cent earlier.
 
HCLTech also reported advanced AI revenue exceeding $100 million — about 3 per cent of its top line — spanning industry AI solutions, AI engineering, agentic AI, physical AI, AI factory, and proprietary AI IPs.

Market overview for October 14

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open flat to positive on Tuesday. At 7:42 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 10 points higher at 25,319 levels.
 
September retail inflation eased to a 99-month low of 1.54 per cent, led by a 2.3 per cent decline in food prices. 
 
Investors await US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech and India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data.
 
In Asia, South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.01 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei slipped 1.34 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.25 per cent.
 
Overnight in the US, Wall Street’s major indices closed higher, led by gains in Broadcom and other semiconductor stocks, after President Donald Trump’s softer tone on US-China trade eased investor concerns. The S&P 500 rose 1.56 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.21 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.29 per cent. 

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

Firms releasing Q2 FY26 results today

  1. Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd
  2. Aditya Birla Money Ltd-$
  3. Bits Ltd
  4. Cyient DLM Ltd
  5. Damodar Industries Ltd-$
  6. Darshan Orna Ltd
  7. GTPL Hathway Ltd
  8. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
  9. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
  10. Infomedia Press Ltd
  11. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
  12. International Travel House Ltd-$
  13. Bank of Maharashtra
  14. Navkar Corporation Ltd
  15. Pan India Corporation Ltd
  16. Persistent Systems Ltd
  17. Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd
  18. Rama Phosphates Ltd
  19. Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd
  20. Tech Mahindra Ltd
  21. Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd
  22. Thyrocare Technologies Ltd
 

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

