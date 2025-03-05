Anand Rathi Wealth slips 8%; stock trades ex-date for 1:1 bonus issue

Anand Rathi Wealth share price: Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth slipped 8 per cent to Rs 1,870 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise firm market. The stock of financial products distributor has turned ex-date from Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth slipped 8 per cent to Rs 1,870 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise firm market. The stock of financial products distributor has turned ex-date from bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. one bonus share for every one share held in the company as on the record date.

The company said the Bonus Allotment Committee has fixed Wednesday, March 5, 2025 (T Day) as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for allotment of bonus equity shares.

At 11:33 am, Anand Rathi Wealth share was trading 5.5 per cent lower at Rs 1,919 on the BSE, as compared to 0.83 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,691.08 (adjusted to bonus issue) on January 28, 2025.

Meanwhile, in two trading days, the market price of the company has declined 10 per cent after Anand Rathi Wealth informed the stock exchanges that its promoters have sold 250,000 equity shares representing 0.6 per cent holding of the company via open market.

Anand Rathi, one of the promoters of the company, had sold 100,000 equity shares on February 27, 2025 and 50,000 equity shares on March 3, 2025. Navratan Mal Gupta HUF had sold 100,000 equity shares of the company on February 27, 2025, according to disclosure made by Anand Rathi Wealth.

Anand Rathi Wealth Limited is amongst India’s leading wealth firms, catering to high and ultra-high net-worth individuals. The company is in the business of private wealth with a unique and differentiative strategy for the clients. The company has a presence across 17 cities in India and a representative office in Dubai.

The management believes that the company’s business holds an inherent growth potential of 20-25 per cent, which they expect to sustain for many years. India’s economy continues to grow steadily, driven by rising income levels and increased financialisation. This shift is driving unprecedented financial activity and positioning the wealth management industry in an exceptionally strong position, the management said.

During the nine-month (April-December) period of FY25, the company's total revenue was at Rs 739 crore, registering a growth of 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while profit after tax increased 34 per cent to Rs 227 crore. The company’s asset under management (AUM) increased 39 per cent YoY to Rs 76,402 crore. The company onboarded 1,785 new client families during the last one year, bringing the total client base to 11,426 families.