BSE shares extend fall, down 9% today; plunge 32% in 8 days, here's why

BSE share price hit an over four-month low of Rs 4,035.10 today, falling 9 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday's intraday trade. With this, BSE share extended its past seven days' decline in an otherwise firm stock market. BSE shares are falling today after the NSE, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, announced a change in the expiry days for its equity derivative contracts. The NSE has moved the This revision aims to streamline and standardise the expiry process, enhancing market efficiency, and providing greater clarity for investors, NSE said. The move will impact F&O expiries of Nifty 50, Bank Nifty, FinNifty, Nifty Next50, and Nifty Midcap Select indices, as well as stock derivatives. hit an over four-month low of Rs 4,035.10 today, falling 9 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday's intraday trade. With this, BSE share extended its past seven days' decline in an otherwise firm stock market. BSE shares are falling today after the NSE, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, announced a change in the expiry days for its equity derivative contracts.The NSE has moved the expiry of its derivative contracts for Nifty50 , and other notable indices from Thursday to Monday, effective April 4, 2025.This revision aims to streamline and standardise the expiry process, enhancing market efficiency, and providing greater clarity for investors, NSE said.The move will impact F&O expiries of Nifty 50, Bank Nifty, FinNifty, Nifty Next50, and Nifty Midcap Select indices, as well as stock derivatives.

Revised expiry date of all existing derivatives contracts shall be available in the contract file which shall be generated on April 03, 2025 end of the day which shall be applicable for trading on April 04, 2025, NSE said in a circular. CLICK HERE FOR CIRCULAR

According to NSE, the exchange commands 99.9 per cent market share in equity futures and 85.1 per cent in equity options.

BSE, on its part, said its performance is dependent upon the volume and value of trades executed on its trading platform, the number of new/ further listings and the amount of capital raised through such issues, the number of active traders in the market, etc.