Do foreign investors not pay capital gains tax in other countries? Not true

Foreign investors pay 20 per cent or more as tax on capital gains in certain jurisdictions, including emerging market peers such as Brazil and Mexico, as well as Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan, according to data from tax consultancy network PwC. The headline capital gains tax range in these markets varies from 20 per cent to 35 per cent for non-resident corporate investors.

A debate has continued over whether India’s capital gains tax has contributed to foreign investor outflows.

“The biggest mistake they (the government) have made, the biggest souring of sentiment, and reality which they have to accept is capital gains tax in India, particularly for foreign investors, is 100 per cent wrong,” said Samir Arora, founder and chief investment officer of Helios Capital, at the Business Standard Manthan Summit 2025.

“The largest investors in the world and in India are foreign sovereign funds, pension funds, universities and high net worth individuals (HNIs). Taxing them on their gains, especially when they have no tax set-off available in their home country and face forex-related risks, is a big mistake that the government is making,” he added. India levies a 12.5 per cent tax on long-term capital gains, while the short-term capital gains tax is 20 per cent. An additional surcharge and cess also apply. Some treaty exemptions may reduce the final tax outgo for foreign investors. Foreign portfolio investors have been net sellers by Rs 1,39,757 crore so far in FY25. The highest-ever outflows in absolute terms were Rs 1,40,010 crore in FY22. Outflows have intensified in recent months, with total net selling since January at Rs 1,29,290 crore.