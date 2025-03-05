Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BEL dividend: Rs 1.5 dividend announced; check record date, other details

BEL dividend: Rs 1.5 dividend announced; check record date, other details

The rise in the BEL share price came after the company announced that its Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharat Electronics share price: State-owned aerospace and defence company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) shares rose as much as 2.75 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 271.95 per share on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. 
 
The rise in the BEL share price came after the company announced that its Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. 
 
The interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration, BEL said in a statement.
 
In an exchange filing, BEL said, "In continuation to our earlier letter dated February 25, 2025 we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 5th March, 2025, inter alia, has declared interim dividend of Rs 1.50/- per equity share of Rs 1/- each fully paid up (150 per cent) for the financial year 2024-25."
 
 
BEL Q3 results

BEL delivered a robust December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) results, posting a 52.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in consolidated profit at Rs 1,311 crore, up from Rs 859.6 crore in Q3FY24, driven by strong operational performance and a healthy order book.
 
About BEL 
 
Founded in 1954, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is known for its expertise across various domains. The company specialises in the design, development, manufacturing, supply, and life cycle support of strategic electronic products and systems.
 
Initially, BEL catered to the specialised electronic requirements of the Indian defence services. Today, it has evolved into a diversified entity with multiple products and technologies, serving customers domestically and internationally.
 
BEL's product portfolio includes a wide range of strategic electronic products such as radar warning receivers, composite communication systems, night vision devices, versatile communication systems (VCS), IFF Interrogators, LRFs, X-Ray tubes, radar fingerprinting systems, ESM systems, V/UHF search receivers, shelters, PCB assemblies, cable harness components, and mechanical assemblies.
 
The market capitalisation of BEL is Rs 1,98,423.95 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 100 category.
 
At 12:30 PM, the BEL share was trading 2.59 per cent higher at Rs 271.50 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.14 per cent higher at 73,825.14 levels.

