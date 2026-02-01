Anant Raj stock price soars 14% on heavy volumes in weak market; here's why

Share price of Anant Raj today

Shares of Anant Raj soared up to 14 per cent to ₹576 on the BSE in Sunday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. The stock price of the residential, commercial projects company bounced back by 16 per cent from its intra-day low of ₹498.50.

Check Stock Market LIVE Updates At 02:07 PM; Anant Raj was quoting 11 per cent higher at ₹561.90, as compared to 1.1 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex . The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly 10-fold with a combined 22.46 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹744.10 on October 7, 2025.

What’s driving Anant Raj stock price in weak trade on Sunday? Anant Raj is a leading company in Real Estate and Data Centres. The company in its FY25 annual report said that the company operationalised 6 MW IT load data centre at Manesar, with an additional 15 MW at Manesar and 7 MW at Panchkula on track for completion. Total combined capacity at Manesar, Panchkula and Rai, Haryana, is proposed at 307 MW IT Load. The Union Budget for 2026-27 emphasizes accelerating India’s Artificial Intelligence’s (AI) journey and strengthening the country’s data center infrastructure. This focus is timely and forward-looking. The Budget combines long-term tax incentives for cloud and data center investments with a broader push for digital infrastructure and innovation. It recognizes that high-quality computing capacity is now crucial to India’s growth, just like roads and power, according to Raju Vegesna, Chairman & Managing Director, Sify Technologies.

As a home-grown, AI-ready data center platform with a growing presence in India’s key digital hubs, we see these measures as a positive sign for sustained, cost-effective capacity creation. They also promote deeper partnerships with hyperscalers and faster cloud adoption by enterprises. These initiatives will allow us to continue investing in energy-efficient, high-density infrastructure that supports India’s AI workloads, protects data sovereignty, and helps global and domestic customers run their most demanding applications in India. Overall, the Budget supports a long-term, demand-driven vision for the country’s digital infrastructure sector, which aligns with our goal of building India’s trusted, large-scale colocation and AI infrastructure platform, said Raju Vegesna.

Meanwhile, in recent years, Anant Raj has diversified into data centre and cloud services, leveraging its existing technology parks and unmatched execution capabilities. The company has launched Ashok Cloud, a sovereign cloud platform designed to deliver secure, scalable, and enterprise-grade services for both public and private sector needs. As India emerges as a global hub for data centre expansion, driven by rapid data consumption, adoption of cloud and digital technologies, and favourable regulatory reforms, Anant Raj is well-positioned to capitalise on the emerging opportunities, securing a distinct first-mover advantage. The company said they are evolving from a traditional colocation provider into a full-spectrum cloud services player, leveraging extensive land bank and deep execution capabilities, the company said in FY25 annual report.