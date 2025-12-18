Anchor lock-in expiry to unlock $24 billion worth shares by March 2026

The counters of Meesho, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Tata Capital, LG Electronics India, Physicswallah, Lenskart Solutions, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Rubicon Research, and Corona Remedies will be among the major companies in the main board space to see their lock-in periods expire. Shares worth about $24 billion from 108 recently listed companies are set to become eligible for trading between December 18, 2025, and March 30, 2026, potentially increasing selling pressure in the secondary market, according to a report by Nuvama Institutional Equities. The overhang stems from the scheduled expiry of anchor investor lock-in periods.The counters of Meesho, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Tata Capital, LG Electronics India, Physicswallah, Lenskart Solutions, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Rubicon Research, and Corona Remedies will be among the major companies in the main board space to see their lock-in periods expire. ACCESS FULL REPORT HERE

The expiry of anchor lock-ins is closely tracked by market participants as it can influence post-IPO stock performance. Anchor investors, typically institutional investors such as mutual funds, foreign portfolio investors, and insurance companies, are required to hold shares for a fixed period, generally 30, 90, or 180 days after listing. Once the lock-in ends, these investors are free to sell their holdings in the open market.

One-month lock-in expiries According to the report, one-month lock-in releases begin on December 18. Fujiyama Power Systems will see the release of 5 million shares, or 2 per cent of outstanding equity. Capillary Technologies is scheduled to unlock 3 million shares on December 19, followed by Excelsoft Tech with 6 million shares, or 5 per cent, on December 24 and Sudeep Pharma with 2 million shares, or 2 per cent, on December 26. In January, Aequs and Meesho will each unlock shares on January 7, with 17 million shares, or 2 per cent, and 110 million shares, or 2 per cent, respectively. Vidya Wires will release 9 million shares, or 4 per cent, on the same day. Nephrocare Health Services will unlock 2 million shares, or 2 per cent, on January 9.

ALSO READ | Geojit cuts IndiGo target on regulatory scrutiny, competition pressure Wakefit Innovations will release 15 million shares, or 5 per cent, on January 12, along with Corona Remedies, which will unlock 0.9 million shares, or 2 per cent. Park Medi World will unlock 9 million shares, or 2 per cent, on January 14, along with an additional 3 million shares, or 3 per cent, from Nephrocare Health Services. Three-month lock-in expiries Three-month lock-in expiries also commence on December 18, beginning with Euro Pratik Sales, which will unlock 3 million shares, or 3 per cent. VMS TMT and Ivalue Infosolutions are scheduled to release 1 million shares, or 3 per cent, and 3 million shares, or 5 per cent, respectively, on December 22. Saatvik Green Energy and GK Energy will unlock 3 million shares, or 2 per cent, and 5 million shares, or 2 per cent, on December 23.

Other notable unlocks include Ganesh Consumer Products, which will release 2 million shares, or 5 per cent, and Atlanta Electricals, which will unlock 1 million shares, or 2 per cent, on December 24. December 26 is expected to be particularly active, with Solarworld Energy Solutions unlocking 3 million shares, or 4 per cent, Seshaasai Technologies 3 million shares, or 2 per cent, Jaro Institute of Technology 0.8 million shares, or 3 per cent, and Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers 3 million shares, or 4 per cent. The unlocks extend into 2026, with key releases including WeWork India unlocking 10 million shares, or 8 per cent, on January 6. Tata Capital will unlock 71 million shares, or 2 per cent, on January 7, followed by LG Electronics India with 15 million shares, or 2 per cent, on January 8. Lenskart Solutions will release 41 million shares, or 2 per cent, on February 4, Physicswallah 72 million shares, or 3 per cent, on February 12, and Meesho 110 million shares, or 2 per cent, on March 9.

Six-month lock-in expiries Six-month lock-in releases begin on December 19, with Oswal Pumps unlocking 7 million shares, or 6 per cent. On December 26, Arisinfra Solutions will release 36 million shares, representing 44 per cent of its outstanding equity. This will be followed by Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, which will unlock 23 million shares, or 17 per cent, on December 30, and Kalpataru with 111 million shares, or 54 per cent, on December 31. Early January 2026 will see large unlocks from All Time Plastics with 4 million shares, or 6 per cent, on January 1, HDB Financial Services with 481 million shares, or 58 per cent, on January 2, and Sambhv Steel Tubes with 142 million shares, or 48 per cent. Globe Civil Projects will unlock 30 million shares, or 51 per cent, and Brigade Hotel Ventures 14 million shares, or 4 per cent, on January 5.

The trend continues through March, with Urban Company scheduled to unlock 941 million shares, or 66 per cent, on March 17. Euro Pratik Sales will follow with 63 million shares, or 62 per cent, on March 23, GK Energy with 131 million shares, or 65 per cent, on March 24, and Atlanta Electricals with 52 million shares, or 68 per cent, on March 30.