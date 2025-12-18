Home / Markets / News / Why did Antony Waste Handling shares skyrocket 12% today? Find out here

Why did Antony Waste Handling shares skyrocket 12% today? Find out here

Antony Waste Handling shares rose today after its subsidiary AG Enviro Infra Projects, in a joint venture with Jigar Transport Company and M K Enterprises, secured a contract from the BMC

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 9:56 AM IST
Antony Waste Handling share price today: Antony Waste Handling shares were in demand on Thursday, December 18, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 12.24 per cent to an intraday high of ₹488.75 per share.
 
Around 9:50 AM, Antony Waste Handling shares were trading 11.52 per cent at ₹485.60 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.13 per cent lower at 84,446.99 levels.
 

Why did Antony Waste Handling share price rise today?

Antony Waste Handling shares rose today after its subsidiary AG Enviro Infra Projects, in a joint venture with Jigar Transport Company and M K Enterprises, secured a contract from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).  In an exchange filing, Antony Waste Handling said, “We wish to inform you that one of our subsidiary, AG Enviro Infra Projects Private Limited, has been awarded two contracts of Collection & Transportation of MSW in the city of Mumbai by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.”
 
The contracts were awarded to a consortium/joint venture comprising AG Enviro Infra Projects Private Limited (51 per cent), Jigar Transport Company (29 per cent) and M K Enterprises (20 per cent).
 
As per the order terms, the consortium will undertake the collection and transportation of approximately 650 metric tonnes per day of municipal solid waste from A, B, C and D wards of Mumbai city, and around 600 metric tonnes per day from N, S and T wards of Mumbai city.
 
Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited (AWHCL), established in 2001 and headquartered in Thane, Maharashtra, stands as a key player in India's Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) management sector. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services encompassing waste collection, transportation, mechanised and non-mechanised sweeping, processing, and disposal. 
 
Additionally, the company is at the forefront of integrating sustainability into its operations. The company has ventured into waste-to-energy (WTE) solutions, converting municipal waste into renewable energy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.
 
Antony Waste also stresses upon resource recovery through segregation, recycling, and composting, aligning with circular economy principles. 
 
The market capitalisation of Antony Waste Handling is ₹1,378.23 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

