Anchor lock-in expiry to unlock shares worth over ₹32 billion by Sept 2025

A total of 9 mainboard companies will see their pre-listing shareholder lock-in period expire between July 1, 2025 and September 20, 2025. This is expected to result in the freeing up of shares aggregating upto ₹32.46 billion in the secondary market, according to a report by Axis Capital.

The value refers to the opening of the lock-up shares held by anchor investors. The estimates include IPOs listed up to June 25, 2025. The expiry of anchor lock-in periods is closely watched by investors. Anchor investors generally include institutional players such as mutual funds, foreign investors, and insurance companies. According to regulations, for anchor investors, 50 per cent of the allotted shares must be locked in for 30 days from the date of allotment, with the remaining 50 per cent locked in for 90 days. Once the lock-in period ends, these investors are free to sell their holdings in the open market.

Equity shares worth around ₹32.46 trillion from nine recently listed mainboard companies will become eligible for trading in the next 2-3 months. With anchor investor lock-in periods set to expire, this could put pressure on share prices due to the potential for increased selling. The stocks, including Aether Energy, Belrise Industries, Schloss Bangalore, Oswal Pumps, and Arisinfra Solutions, are the major names to see their lock-in period expire. According to a report by Axis Capital, the unlocking process began on July 1, 2025. The estimates include IPOs listed up to June 25, 2025.