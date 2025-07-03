Anchor lock-in expiry to unlock shares worth over ₹32 billion by Sept 2025

A total of 9 mainboard companies will see their pre-listing shareholder lock-in period expire between July 1, 2025 and September 20, 2025. This is expected to result in the freeing up of shares aggregating upto ₹32.46 billion in the secondary market, according to a report by Axis Capital.
The value refers to the opening of the lock-up shares held by anchor investors. The estimates include IPOs listed up to June 25, 2025. The expiry of anchor lock-in periods is closely watched by investors. Anchor investors generally include institutional players such as mutual funds, foreign investors, and insurance companies. According to regulations, for anchor investors, 50 per cent of the allotted shares must be locked in for 30 days from the date of allotment, with the remaining 50 per cent locked in for 90 days. Once the lock-in period ends, these investors are free to sell their holdings in the open market.
The stocks, including Aether Energy, Belrise Industries, Schloss Bangalore, Oswal Pumps, and Arisinfra Solutions, are the major names to see their lock-in period expire.
According to a report by Axis Capital, the unlocking process began on July 1, 2025. The estimates include IPOs listed up to June 25, 2025.
Ather Energy's 90-day lock-in period ends on July 30, and 20.87 million equity shares of the company, or 5.6 per cent of the total outstanding shares, will be released.
Similarly, the 90-day lock-in period for Borana Weaves ends on August 20, and 1.5 million shares will be available for trading.
The 30-day lock-in period ends for Oswal Pumps on July 17 and Arisinfra Solutions on July 28. This will result in a significant release of a total of 3.39 million Oswal Pumps shares and 5.06 million Arisinfra Solutions shares becoming available for trading.
The 90-day lock-in period will end for Scoda Tubes on August 30, Prostarm Info Systems on Prostarm Info Systems on August 28, Aegis Vopak Terminals on August 26, Schloss Bangalore on August 26, and Belrise Industries on August 23, the report added.
