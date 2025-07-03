Home / Markets / News / DMart shares sink 4% as Q1 revenue growth misses street forecast

DMart shares sink 4% as Q1 revenue growth misses street forecast

Avenue Supermarts shares fell nearly 4 per cent on Thursday after its first-quarter revenue growth fell short of expectations

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.
Avenue Supermarts stock fell 4% in trade
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd., the operator of the DMart retail chain, fell nearly 4 per cent on Thursday after its first-quarter revenue growth fell short of the street's expectations. 
 
The retail chain's stock fell as much as 3.96 per cent during the day to ₹2,417.9 per share, the steepest intraday fall since June 10 this year. The stock pared some losses to trade 3.3 per cent lower at ₹4,239 apiece, compared to a 0.32 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:20 AM. 
 
Shares of the company fell for the second day, and the stock currently trades at 6.8 times the 30-day average trading volume, according to Bloomberg data. The counter has risen 19.4 per cent this year, compared to a 7.6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Avenue Supermarts has a total market capitalisation of ₹2.7 trillion, according to BSE data.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

DMart Q1 business update 

The DMart retail chain reported a 16.2 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Revenue for the first quarter of the financial year 2025–26 stood at ₹15,932.12 crore, up from ₹13,711.87 crore in the same period last year, it said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. 
 
The company reported a revenue of ₹11,584.44 crore in Q1 of fiscal 2023 and a top line of ₹9,806.89 crore in Q1 of 2022. 
 
As of June 30, 2025, the total number of DMart stores stood at 424, including one outlet in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, which is temporarily closed for renovation.
 
In Q4, Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit fell 2.2 per cent to ₹551 crore due to lower operating margins. 

JM Financial on DMart Q1 update 

The revenue growth in the first quarter was 1 per cent below JM Financial's and 2 per cent below consensus estimates, the brokerage said in a note. JM Financial expects a 40 basis points year-on-year (Y-o-Y) dip in Ebidta margin to 8.5 per cent in Q1, despite expectations of a flat gross margin, largely on account of higher operating costs. Store addition largely in line with expectations. 
 
Analysts expect the Ebitda to grow 10 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,350 crore in Q1 FY26. Net profit is expected to rise 7 per cent year-on-year to ₹870 crore, primarily impacted by higher depreciation expenses and lower other income, JM Financial said. 

About Avenue Supermarts (DMart) 

DMart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. The company offers a wide range of products with a focus on foods, non-foods (FMCG) and general Merchandise and Apparel product categories. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 300 pts, Nifty near 25,550; auto, defence, pharma stocks rally

Asian Paints shrug off CCI probe; hits 2-month high, rallies 5% in 3 days

Motilal Oswal Financial gains 6% after arm's AUM crosses ₹1.5 trillion

Coromandel International share price is buzzing in trade today; here's why

Indogulf Cropsciences makes flat D-street debut, lists at ₹111 on BSE

Topics :MarketsBuzzing stocksDMartAvenue Supermarts D-MartMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE SensexRetail chains

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story