India's e-commerce stocks outrun Chinese peers on profitability hopes

By Diksha Rajput

India’s top e-commerce stocks have outpaced local indexes and regional peers over the past month, as a rapid rebound fuels bets on their ability to edge out rivals and boost profitability.

Shares of Swiggy Ltd. climbed 20 per cent last month, topping the NSE Nifty 100 Index, while Eternal Ltd. advanced 11 per cent. The rally in India’s fast-growing quick-commerce sector — which delivers daily essentials in just minutes — contrasts sharply with losses for counterparts in China, where a fierce price war has battered food-delivery firms.

Even with new entrants including Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.’s Flipkart India Pvt., analysts say incumbents Swiggy, Eternal, and unlisted Zepto are likely to retain market share, thanks to their entrenched supplier networks and first-mover advantage.

“Established players have shown they can manage delivery costs effectively, especially in paying and utilizing riders efficiently,” said Nirav Karkera, a fund manager and head of research at Fisdom. “New entrants, however, will still need to prove they can do this in a sustainable way,” he added.

Quick commerce is reshaping India’s online retail landscape, with companies racing to tap into a market that Bloomberg Intelligence estimates could reach $100 billion by 2030. The segment promises delivery of essentials like groceries of personal care items in as little as 10 minutes.

For now, Eternal’s Blinkit, Swiggy’s Instamart and Zepto collectively control around 88 per cent of the quick-commerce market share in India, according to data compiled by JM Financial Ltd. Blinkit has led the segment since its 2022 acquisition by Eternal, which also owns food-delivery platform Zomato.