Angel One AMC launches two new passive funds: Here's all you need to know

Angel One Asset Management Company (Angel One AMC) has launched two new passive funds - Angel One Nifty 50 Index Fund and Angel One Nifty 50 ETF. The funds aim to provide investors with exposure to India's top 50 large-cap companies across 15 key sectors including telecom, oil & gas, financial services, healthcare, and automobile, among others. Both the funds are designed to track the Nifty 50 Index, with an aim to replicate the Index performance by providing returns, before expenses, the closely monitoring the total return of the index. According to the riskometer, the principal invested in both schemes will be at very high risk.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) for both funds opened for subscription today, May 5, 2025, and will close on May 16, 2025. Investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,000 during the NFO and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. No exit load will be charged on redemption or switch out from these schemes, as per the SID. Hemen Bhatia, executive director and chief executive officer at Angel One AMC said, there are various ways to participate in large-cap equities by directly investing in stocks or through the mutual fund route, via active or passive schemes.

"If an investor wants to take exposure to large-cap segment, then investing in an Index Fund or ETF tracking Nifty 50 Index is a logical choice as it eliminates non-systemic risks such as stock selection and human discretion," he added.

According to the scheme information document (SID), the investment objective of the Angel One Nifty 50 Index Fund is to replicate the Nifty 50 Index to provide returns before expenses that track the total return of the Nifty 50 Index, subject to tracking errors. "However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved," it said.

Units of the Angel One Nifty 50 ETF will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), providing easy liquidity and the convenience of trading like any other stock.

Mehul Dama and Kewal Shah are the designated fund managers for both schemes.

Angel One Nifty 50 Index Fund and Angel One Nifty 50 ETF: Who should invest?

According to the SID, both funds are suitable for investors seeking long-term capital growth and investment in equity and equity-related securities constituting the Nifty 50 index. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them.