JLR likely resumes auto exports to the US; Tata Motors shares climb 2%

Tata Motors share price today

Tata Motors shares were trading higher on Monday, May 5, 2025. Tata Motors share price rallied 2.4 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹667.5 per share on the BSE today.

Why are Tata Motors shares rising today?

As per reports published in The Times of London, JLR likely sent its first shipment to the US, last week, despite the 25-per cent import tariff on auto and automobile products in place.

According to the report, JLR resumed exports to the US as it recognised "the importance of the United States as a market".

"The US is a key market for our luxury brands. As we work to address the new US trading terms with our business partners, we are enacting our planned short-term actions, as we develop our mid- to long-term plans. We will give a further update during our full year results announcement in May," a JLR spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The US is the second-largest market for British automakers after the European Union. As per estimates shared by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the US accounts for nearly 20 per cent of the UK's auto exports.

Also Read

Specifically for JLR, the US accounted for 23 per cent of the total revenue and 26 per cent of the total wholesale volumes in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

Notably, JLR had paused shipments to the US after President Donald Trump imposed a 25-per cent tariff on imports of all automobiles and related components, outside of the purview of the USMCA, effective April 3, 2025.

Meanwhile, JLR may have decided to restart shipments to the US as Trump has indicated that he may announce relief measures for the sector.

About JLR

UK-based Jaguar Land Rover is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors. Tata Motors acquired JLR from Ford in 2008.

JLR is Britain's largest automotive manufacturer engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling premium cars.

Tata Motors shares

Tata Motors shares hit a low of ₹579.85 per share (closing basis), soon after the Trump administration announced tariffs on auto exports to the US. The shares, since then, have recovered 12.4 per cent on the BSE.

Tata Motors shares are down nearly 45 per cent from their 52-week high/record high level of ₹1,179 per share, touched on July 30, 2024 on the BSE.

Tata Motors shares hit a 52-week low of ₹542.5 per share on April 7, 2024.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors is a $44-billion organisation which manufacturers cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses. It is a market leader in India's commercial vehicles market and is amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market. Tata Motors market capitalisation stood at ₹2.436 trillion at the time of writing this report.