R R Kabel spurts 17% on healthy Q4 results; rebounds 60% from April low

R R Kabel share price today

Shares of R R Kabel surged 17 per cent today, to ₹1,199.95 on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, amid heavy volumes after the company showcased a healthy improvement in earnings as well as margins during the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25)

With today's up move, stock price of the electrical cables company has bounced back 60 per cent from its previous month low of ₹750.50. This was also R R Kabel shares' 52-week low, which they touched on April 7, 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,903.30 on May 27, 2024.

READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 12:01 PM, R R Kabel stock was trading 14 per cent higher at ₹1,168.90, as compared to a 0.34-per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Average trading volume on the counter jumped over seven-fold today, with 4.2 million equity shares of the company, cumulatively, changing hands on the NSE and BSE so far in trade.

R R Kabel Q4 results

R R Kabel delivered a strong performance in Q4FY25 , led by robust volume growth in its wires and cables (W&C) segment—driven by improved demand, favorable copper prices, and strategic capacity expansion. The management said they remain focused on scaling up cable volumes while sustaining strong growth in wire sales.

R R Kabel reported a consolidated revenue of ₹2,218 crore, up 26.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 24.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), wherein the growth was led by both W&C segment and fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) segment.

W&C segment reported a quarterly revenue of ₹1,956 crore and FMEG segment reported a revenue of ₹261 crore, which grew by 28 per cent Y-o-Y and 13 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. The growth was led by strong demand in the market.

Also Read

The company also reported an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹195.8 crore, leading to margins of 8.8 per cent which expanded by 220 bps Y-o-Y/260 bps Q-o-Q.

Profit after tax (PAT) grew by 64 per cent Y-o-Y/88 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹129.1 crore.

ALSO READ | JLR likely resumes auto exports to the US; Tata Motors shares climb 2% W&C's segment profit improved by 47 per cent in Q4FY25 compared to Q4FY24 due to better realisation and operational efficiency. Segment loss has substantially reduced due to savings in operational cost along with marginal increase in contribution on account of product mix and volume growth.

Brokerage view – ICICI Securities on R R Kabel

In the wires and cable segment (W&C segment), which accounts for 88 per cent of the business, revenue growth was led by both volume and pricing growth with copper price being on the higher side. In the FMEG segment, increase in revenue was driven by robust volume growth mainly in Fans, Appliances & Switches on YoY.

"Operational efficiencies, better product mix supported margin improvement. Overall, the company showcased healthy improvement in growth as well as margins. However, long term picture needs to be watched out with competitors like Ultratech and Adani entering this space," the brokerage said.

About R R Kabel

R R Kabel Limited is a leading consumer electrical company in India and has an operating history of over 25 years in the country. It is India's largest exporter of wires and cables, offering a wide range of electrical products including wires & cables, fans, lighting, electrical accessories, and appliances for residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructural purposes. Committed to quality and innovation, the company's products adhere to global guidelines and standards, ensuring safety and reliability.