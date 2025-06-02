Reliance Power share price today

Shares of Reliance Power hit a seven-year high of ₹62.80, as they rallied 8 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock price of this power generation company was trading at its highest level since January 2018.

The stock price of Anil Ambani Reliance group company quoted higher for the third straight day, surging 24.5 per cent during the period. Thus stock soared 57 per cent in May month; while it has more-than-doubled or zoomed 101 per cent from its March month low of ₹31.30 on the BSE.

At 11:11 AM; Reliance Power was trading 7 per cent higher at ₹62.34, as compared to 0.51 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The counter has seen huge trading volumes; with a combined 311.45 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. Reasons behind sharp surge in market price of Reliance Power On May 28, 2025, Reliance Power subsidiary, Reliance NU Energies Private Limited (Reliance NU Energies), received the Letter of Award (LOA) from SJVN Limited, a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise, for a 350 MW inter-state transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar power project coupled with a 175 MW/700 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

Once commissioned, the platform will add 600 MW of solar DC capacity, and 700 MWh of BESS capacity to Reliance Power’s portfolio, consolidating its leadership in new energy solutions. The company’s total clean energy pipeline now stands at 2.4 GW of Solar DC capacity and over 2.5 GWH of BESS capacity, making it India’s largest player in the integrated Solar + BESS segment, Reliance Power said. Reliance NU Energies had earlier emerged as the successful bidder in the competitive auction conducted by SJVN, securing the project at a fixed tariff of ₹3.33/kWh for a period of 25 years. The project was part of a larger 1,200 MW solar + 600 MW/2,400 MWh BESS tender, which attracted participation from 19 developers, with 18 qualifying for the final e-reverse auction. The tender was oversubscribed by more than 4 times, reflecting heightened industry interest in dispatchable renewable energy solutions, the company said.

On May 19, Reliance Power signed a commercial term sheet for long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Green Digital Private Limited (GDL), owned by Druk Holding and Investments Limited (DHI), the investment arm of the Royal Government of Bhutan. This groundbreaking initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing regional clean energy integration, and enhancing cross-border infrastructure collaboration across South Asia. Reliance Power and DHI will jointly develop Bhutan's largest solar power project through a 50:50 venture, with an installed capacity of 500 MW. The project entails a capital outlay of up to ₹ 2,000 crore under Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model, representing the largest private sector foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bhutan's solar energy sector to date, Reliance Power said in a press release.

Reliance Power’s, 100 per cent subsidiary Reliance NU Suntech Private Limited, has recently signed a definitive 25-year PPA with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to develop Asia’s largest integrated BESS project. The transformational project will have a solar power capacity of 930 MW, paired with 465 MW/1860 MWh BESS, and will have an investment outlay of up to ₹10,000 crore. The project will operate at a competitive fixed tariff of ₹3.53/ kWh for the full PPA term of 25 years, providing long-term revenue visibility, the company said. Meanwhile, for the January to March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), Reliance Power posted a consolidated net profit of ₹ 126 crore due to lower expenses. The company had reported a loss of ₹397.56 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2024. Total income dipped to ₹2,066 crore in the fourth quarter from ₹2,194 crore in the same period a year ago.