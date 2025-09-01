Apollo Micro shares hit record on contract wins; stock rallies 130% in 2025

The aerospace and defence firm's stock rose as much as 4.95 per cent during the day to a record high of ₹275.8 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 1.2 per cent higher at ₹265.8 apiece, compared to a 0.60 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:38 PM.
Shares of the company rose for the second straight day and currently trade at 3.5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 131 per cent this year, compared to a 3.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Apollo Micro Systems has a total market capitalisation of ₹8,933.67 crore.
The company said it has been approved as the production agency for the Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM) – Vighana under the Development-cum-Production Partner (DcPP) programme by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The company has also signed a Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with DRDO for the Omni-Directional multi-EFP warhead for the NASM-SR missile.
Further, on August 21, the company said it was declared the Lowest (L1) Bidder for orders worth ₹25.12 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) & Defence Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
Apollo Micro Systems, in its financial year 2024-25 (FY25) annual report, said that the company aims to reinforce its R&D foundation to drive innovation and develop cutting-edge technologies in defence and strategic electronics. The company’s strategy is focused on moving up the value chain to become a global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), delivering complete, high-reliability solutions.
Choice Institutional Equities on Apollo Micro Systems
The brokerage views the company's dual growth drivers—organic innovation and inorganic expansion—as a strong foundation for scalable growth. The IDL Explosives acquisition and RF capability build-out signal deeper value chain integration, supporting profitability and positioning, it said in a report earlier.
With Unit-3 capacity coming onstream and system-level deliveries ramping up from FY27E, Apollo is well placed to leverage strong order momentum. Backed by a ₹735 crore order book, robust pipeline, and rising export visibility, the brokerage sees it as a compelling long-term play on India’s defence indigenisation.
Meanwhile, in the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Apollo Micro Systems recorded robust revenue growth of 46 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), reaching ₹133.6 crore compared to ₹91.2 crore in Q1FY25. On the profitability front, the company's Ebitda (excluding other income) increased by 83 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹40.94 crore, while Ebitda margin improved by 600 basis points.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.