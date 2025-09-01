CIAN Agro doubled investors' money in a month; what next for this stock?

CIAN Agro stock on a rollToday, the stock hit its 13th straight upper circuit, and has rallied over 100 per cent from the August month low of ₹385. Over the last one year CIAN Agro stock has zoomed 539 per cent; and a mammoth 1,692 per cent in the last 13 months from levels of around ₹43 in July 2024. The company's market capitalisation now stands at ₹2,164.29 crore, with 67.67 per cent holding with the promoter, as per the June shareholding pattern filed by the company. The free-float market capitalisation stands at ₹699.59 crore.
CIAN Agro Q1 earningsOn the earnings front, CIAN Agro reported a robust 5.7-fold jump in revenue from operations at ₹99.83 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 when compared with ₹17.47 crore posted in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Net profit, however, took a sharp dip to ₹5 lakh as against ₹1.74 crore during the same comparable period.
About CIAN AgroNikhil Gadkari is the managing director of CIAN Agro as per company records. He is the son of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. CIAN Agro deals in edible oils, and is in the business of manufacturing vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. According to ACE Equity, the company manufactures refined soyabean oil 'Amrutdhara' and refined kardi (Safflower) oil 'Yash' through well-established network of over 50 dealers in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. CIAN Agro's board is scheduled to meet on September 2, 2025 to present its 38th Annual Report, fix date for the Annual General Meeting and consider a proposal for shifting its registered office from one city to another within the same state.
Technical outlook on CIAN Agro stockCIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Current Price: ₹773 Likely Target: ₹1,024 / ₹638 Upside Potential: 32.5% Downside Risk: 17.5% Support: ₹730; ₹712 Resistance: ₹831; ₹913 The daily chart shows that the stock has been trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands for the last 10 trading sessions; indicating that the bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹730 on a closing basis.
