CIAN Agro doubled investors' money in a month; what next for this stock?

About CIAN Agro

Technical outlook on CIAN Agro stock

Nikhil Gadkari is the managing director of CIAN Agro as per company records. He is the son of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.CIAN Agro deals in edible oils, and is in the business of manufacturing vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil.According to ACE Equity, the company manufactures refined soyabean oil 'Amrutdhara' and refined kardi (Safflower) oil 'Yash' through well-established network of over 50 dealers in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.CIAN Agro's board is scheduled to meet on September 2, 2025 to present its 38th Annual Report, fix date for the Annual General Meeting and consider a proposal for shifting its registered office from one city to another within the same state.Current Price: ₹773Likely Target: ₹1,024 / ₹638Upside Potential: 32.5%Downside Risk: 17.5%Support: ₹730; ₹712Resistance: ₹831; ₹913The daily chart shows that the stock has been trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands for the last 10 trading sessions; indicating that the bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹730 on a closing basis.