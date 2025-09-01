Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets trade lower
Sensex today | Share Market Live Updates: D-Street investors will look for further developments in the India-China relations
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, September 1, 2025: The benchmark Indian equity indices are likely to kickstart the week's first trading session on the positive territory, as indicated by the GIFT Nifty futures. Further, the D-Street investors will look for further developments in the India-China relations following a key meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. As both nations grapple with the economic repercussions of the ongoing US trade war, the two leaders agreed that their countries could play a pivotal role in stabilising global trade, raising hopes of improved bilateral ties and greater regional cooperation, both of which are critical amid global economic volatility.
At 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 40 points higher at 24,608, indicating a positive start.
On the macroeconomic front, markets are looking for clarity regarding tariff negotiations and forthcoming domestic policy measures. Of particular interest are potential discussions around Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalisation, which could influence several sectors. Market participants will keep a close watch on the rupee-dollar exchange rate, and crude oil price movements.
Asian markets
Meanwhile, the markets in Asia-Pacific traded broadly in the negative territory on Monday as investors reacted to the ruling by a US federal appeals court, which claimed that US President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” were illegal. The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that Trump had overstepped his presidential authority by imposing broad levies on nearly every major trading partner under his April 2 “liberation day” declaration.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.92 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.85 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.17 per cent. In contrast, China’s Shanghai Composite managed to trade slightly higher, gaining 0.20 per cent.
Markets recap
Earlier on Friday, August 29, Wall Street settled lower as investors digested fresh inflation data, which indicated that tariffs are beginning to feed into consumer prices. The S&P 500 declined by 0.64 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.15 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended the session in negative territory, losing 0.20 per cent.
Back home, Indian benchmark equity indices posted a weak performance last week. The BSE Sensex recorded a loss of 1,497.2 points, or 1.84 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped by 443.25 points, or 1.78 per cent.
FII, DII data
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹8,092.90 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹10,925.34 crore on Friday, August 29.
IPO corner
In the mainboard IPO segment, Amanta Healthcare IPO opens for subscription, while the basis of allotment for shares of Anlon Healthcare IPO and Vikran Engineering IPO is to be finalised today. The SME corner will see the launch of Rachit Prints IPO, while Oval Projects Engineering IPO closes for subscription. The allotment of Sattva Engineering Construction IPO and Current Infraprojects IPO is to be finalised today. Further, shares of Classic Electrodes (India), Shivashrit Foods, and Anondita Medicare will make their debut today.
Abril Paper Tech IPO, Snehaa Organics IPO, and Sugs Lloyd IPO enter the second day of subscription.
Stocks to watch
RBL Bank: The private sector lender's board has approved plans to raise up to ₹3,500 crore through equity issuance via QIP and up to ₹3,000 crore through debt securities on a private placement basis, in multiple tranches.
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL): The company has signed a licensing agreement with DRDO’s Hyderabad-based Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory to manufacture fused silica radar domes, enhancing indigenous capabilities for seeker-based missile guidance systems.
Torrent Power: The company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) to set up a 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical coal-based power plant in Madhya Pradesh — its single largest investment in the power sector.
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nuvama sees pressure on Bharat Forge, SAMIL, others on muted demand outlook
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The global auto industry continued to reel under pressure in Q2CY25, with contraction seen across heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), construction equipment (CEs), tractors and passenger vehicles (PVs), analysts said. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian shares drop on tech pullback as investors await key US jobs data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian shares started the new month in the red on Monday after a court ruling threw another wrench into US tariff policy and investors braced for a reading on US jobs that could determine the course of rate cuts there. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MOFSL recommends top multi-factor stock picks for September 2025
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Navigating the dynamic stock market demands a robust strategy. Multi-factor investing combines multiple proven metrics to identify stocks with strong potential, filtering out short-term volatility and focusing on consistent return drivers for the long term. This multi-factor ranking approach helps us shortlist the best tactical bets within the MOFSL universe with a Buy rating. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries, Adani Power, Torrent Power, NCC, Dharan Infra EPC, H.G. Infra Engineering, Popular Vehicles & Services, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, RBL Bank, NHPC, and EPACK Durable are among the top stocks to watch during today's trading session. HERE'S WHY
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,04,940
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,04,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,24,900. The price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹96,190. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jio IPO, New Energy, AI focus: Brokerages decode RIL AGM and stock strategy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The roadmap for the public debut of Reliance Jio emerged as the key highlight of Reliance Industries’ (RIL) 48th annual general meeting, with brokerages saying it could unlock significant value and drive the company’s next phase of growth. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BYD sees first profit drop in 3 yrs, showing no automaker safe in price war
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The fallout is becoming impossible to ignore in the fierce battle among Chinese carmakers. With BYD Co reporting a staggering 30 per cent plunge in quarterly profit last Friday, its first decline in over three years, it’s become clear that not even dominant players are safe in the cutthroat battle for market share. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Looking for stock ideas? Marico, Blue Star among key bets; here's why
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Osho Krishan, senior analyst of technical & derivatives at Angel One, remains bullish on Marico, Blue Star. HERE'S WHY
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets recap
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark equity indices ended lower last week, with the BSE Sensex falling by 1,497.2 points or 1.84 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 declined by 443.25 points or 1.78 per cent.
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Stay tuned to our LIVE blog for all the updates on markets, business, and the economy.
Topics : Stock Market Today Share Market Today MARKETS LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY stock market trading stock market investing Gift Nifty Markets Asian markets Wall Streets US markets Trump tariffs US India relations Domestic markets Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 7:59 AM IST