Apollo Micro Systems shares hovers near 5% upper circuit; here's why

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹9,108.53 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹354.65, and its 52-week low was at ₹101.05.

The buying on the counter came after its subsidiary IDL Explosives was granted a running contract (RC) to supply bulk explosives to the subsidiaries of Coal India. The order is valued at ₹419.3 crore and an export order value of ₹1.5 crore for the supply of cartridge explosives. The cumulative value of orders received amounts to ₹420.89 crore.

"This is to inform you that M/s. IDL Explosives Limited, a step-down subsidiary of the Company in the ordinary course of its business, has been granted a Running Contract (RC) for the supply of bulk explosives to Subsidiaries of Coal India Limited, amounting to ₹419.396 crore and an export order value of ₹1.5 crore for supply of cartridge explosives,” the filing read.

That apart, recently, Apollo Micro Systems received orders worth ₹100.24 crore from a private company for the supply of Unmanned Aerial Systems, with deliveries earmarked for the Ministry of Defence. The orders, received in the ordinary course of business, are scheduled to be executed within a period of four months, the company said in the statement.