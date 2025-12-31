Apollo Techno Industries IPO shares list at 11% premium on BSE SME
Apollo Techno Industries shares kickstarted their maiden trading session on the BSE SME at ₹145 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹15 per share or 11.54 per cent over the IPO issue priceSI Reporter New Delhi
Apollo Techno Industries Share Price: Shares of Apollo Techno Industries
made a positive D-Street debut on the last trading session of the current calendar year 2025 following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO), through which it raised ₹48 crore.
The company's shares kickstarted their maiden trading session on the BSE SME at ₹145 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹15 per share or 11.54 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹130 per share.
Apollo Techno Industries' IPO listing outperformed the grey market estimates. Ahead of their debut, sources tracking the unofficial market activity had indicated that the shares were changing hands at ₹139 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹9 per share or 6.92 per cent above the upper end of the issue price of ₹130. ALSO READ | E to E Transportation IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date
Apollo Techno Industries IPO details
Valued at ₹47.96 crore, the maiden share sale of Apollo Techno Industries
comprised an entirely fresh issue of 3.7 million equity shares. The offer did not have any offer for sale (OFS) component.
The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹123 to ₹130 per share and a lot size of 1,000 shares from Tuesday, December 23, 2025, and closed on Friday, December 26, 2025. The issue received a solid response from investors and ended up getting oversubscribed by 50 times, as per the BSE data.
The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Monday, December 29, 2025. The company set the issue price at ₹130 per share.
MUFG Intime India served as the registrar of the issue. Beeline Capital Advisors acted as the sole book-running lead manager.
According to the red herring prospectus filed by the company, Apollo Techno Industries will utilise ₹38.5 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for its working capital requirements. The remaining funds, the company said, will be used for general corporate purposes.