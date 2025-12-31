F&O changes from today: Lower Nifty, Bank Nifty Lots; Swiggy, 3 more debut

Swiggy, Waaree Energies, Bajaj Holdings and Premier Energies to enter F&O space with effect from today, December 31, 2025. Nifty Lot Size to be lowered to 65 units.

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Nifty Financial Services and MidCap Select lower lot sizes to come into effect from today, December 31, 2025.