Apple, according to Redington India, contributed one-third (30 per cent) of their December 2022 (Q3FY23) revenues with iPhone's contribution at 24 per cent

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
PremiumWeb Exclusive
Apple store opening in India will not impact Redington much: Analysts

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 10:29 AM IST
The two stores of Apple, set to open in India, will not dent fortunes of Redington Limited – a listed Apple products' distributor in India since over a decade –, say analysts, unless the US-based firm expands aggressively here with more on-ground presence.
Apple's first retail store – Apple BKC – opened at Reliance Jio World Drive Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday, while the second store is scheduled to open in New Delhi's Select Citywalk on April 20.

In contrast, starting with a 3-branch, 25-dealer operation in 1993, Redington now reaches out to its channel partners through 81-sales locations and over 200 warehouses in India.


"Apple is opening just two stores here, which are insignificant to dent Redington's fortunes. Apple will have to expand rapidly on-ground in order to make a significant impact. That said, Redington operates on a wafer thin margin of around 3 per cent, which is a worry. There are better options like DMart, Trent and Vaibhav Global in the listed retailing space than Redington Limited," said A K Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.
At the bourses, meanwhile, Redington has been an underperformer, slipping over 7 per cent thus far in calendar year 2023 (CY23) as compared to 1.5 per cent fall in the S&P BSE Sensex, ACE Equity data show.

Redington, which commenced distribution operations in 1993 in western and southern India of HP’s IT products, started distributing Samsung monitors a year later here. In 2007, the company’s stock debuted at the BSE and the NSE, and it also started distributing and repairing Apple products in India.
Besides India, Redington operates in South Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Turkey. Its offerings include personal computers (PC), notebooks, tablets, printing solutions, servers, storage and software, networking solutions, security solutions, smart phones and cloud-related services.


At the fundamental level, Redington Limited reported a 1.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 392.8 crore in Q3FY23 due to a sharp rise in interest outgo on account of a rise in working capital, up from 12 days in Q3FY22 to 30 days in Q3FY23.

Apple, according to Redington India, contributed one-third (30 per cent) of their December 2022 (Q3FY23) revenues with iPhone’s contribution at 24 per cent. HP Inc, Dell EMC, Lenovo, Samsung and other manufacturers were the other contributors during this period, chipping in with 11 per cent, 8 per cent, 6 per cent, 5 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively of the total revenue, a company presentation suggests.
"We remain positive on Redington for a longer term perspective and expect the financial performance of the company to improve substantially over the next 2-3 years. Giving a target PE multiple of 12x to its FY24E profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1562.7 crore, we arrive at a target price of Rs 248 for the stock," Prashant Sharma, an analyst tracking the company at Quantum Securities wrote in a post Q3FY23 result note.

Source: Nuvama Institutional Equities
Those at Nuvama, too, remain bullish on the road ahead for the stock and believe the company continues to demonstrate superior execution on the back of strong brand partnerships and a diversified geographical footprint.
"The stock is trading at an attractive 9.9x FY24E EPS. We have a buy/sector outperformer rating with a target price of Rs 214 based on a P/E of 11x Q3FY25E P/E," wrote Nikhil Choudhary and Mohit Motwani of Nuvama in a recent note.

Redington, according to technical analysts, may spend some more time around the current levels before moving higher.
"Traders can consider accumulating within Rs 165-175 zone and maintain stop loss at Rs 148 for the upside potential of over Rs 210 levels," said Ajit Mishra, vice-president for technical research at Religare Broking.

Topics :MarketsRedington (India)Apple storeapple salesApple India

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 10:29 AM IST

