MARKET: Sensex up 100pts, tests 60K; Nifty holds 17,700; Angel One gains 5%

Opening Bell: Equity markets started Tuesday's session on a volatile note as investors read through the Q4 results of India Inc. Benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 93 points to quote at 60,003 levels in early deals, while the Nifty50 held the 17,700-mark.
The indices were lifted by HDFC Life, Tata Motors, Hindalco, Grasim, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Maruti Suzuki. On the flipside, losses in Cipla, Apollo Hospitals, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, Power Grid, ITC, and TCS capped the gains.,
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.34 per cent each. ,
Individually, shares of Angel One jumped over 5 per cent. The company's Q4FY23 profit surged over 30 per cent to Rs 267 crore against the same quarter last year. The company also saw an improvement in its revenue, which soared over 20 per cent to Rs 826 crore against Rs 681 crore in the same quarter last year.,
Besides, Just Dial shares leaped 6 per cent as the company saw a revenue growth of 39.5 per cent year-on-year at Rs 232.5 crore, while its profit jumped a whopping 279 per cent year-on-year to Rs 83.8 crore in Q4FY23.,
Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index was the top gainer, up 0.45 per cent. The Nifty Pharma index, meanwhile, dipped 0.26 per cent. The Nifty IT index was flat with a positive bias after around 5 per cent selling on Monday.
Hathway down 4%; posts loss of Rs 14.62 crore in Q4FY23
The company posted a loss of Rs 14.62 crore in Q4FY23 versus a profit of Rs 28.35 crore last year. Its revenue grew 2.5 per cent to Rs 459.6 crore YoY.
9:43 AM Apr 23
Quick Heal slumps 7%; reports loss of Rs 6.6 crore in Q4FY23
Revenue fell 52.5% to Rs 49.3 crore YoY. Reports loss of Rs 6.6 crore vs year ago profit of Rs 28 crore.
9:37 AM Apr 23
Just Dial jumps 5%; Q4 PAT zooms 279% YoY
The company saw a revenue growth of 39.5 per cent year-on-year at Rs 232.5 crore, while its profit jumped a whopping 279 per cent year-on-year to Rs 83.8 crore in Q4FY23.
9:35 AM Apr 23
Jubilant FoodWorks up 2% as Coca-Cola buys 15% stake in firm's associate co
9:33 AM Apr 23
Angel One rallies 5% on strong Q4FY23 result
The company’s Q4FY23 profit surged over 30 per cent to Rs 267 crore against the same quarter last year. The company also saw an improvement in its revenue, which soared over 20 per cent to Rs 826 crore against Rs 681 crore in the same quarter last year.
9:31 AM Apr 23
Infosys halts Monday's free fall; sits in green
9:29 AM Apr 23
Tepid moves across sectors; Nifty Realty lead gainer
9:26 AM Apr 23
Broader markets trade with higher gains vs benchmarks
9:25 AM Apr 23
Cipla, Sun Pharma, Tech M, Hero Moto claim top Nifty losers spot
9:23 AM Apr 23
NIFTY GAINERS: HDFC Life, HCL Tech, Nestle, Hindalco top winners
9:21 AM Apr 23
HEATMAP: IT, FMCG stocks weak; TaMo lead Sensex winner
9:19 AM Apr 23
OPENING BELL: Nifty near 17,750; 33 stocks advance
9:18 AM Apr 23
OPENING BELL: Sensex opens 100 pts higher
9:10 AM Apr 23
PRE-OPEN SESSION: Nifty to top 17,750
9:09 AM Apr 23
PRE-OPEN SESSION: Sensex eyes positive open
9:06 AM Apr 23
CURRENCY ALERT | Rupee opens 4 paise weaker at 82.01/$
8:58 AM Apr 23
RBI accepts Rs 5,500-cr bids at switch and conversion auction of govt bonds
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday accepted bids worth Rs 5,500 crore at an auction for conversion and switching of five government of India (GoI) bonds against the notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore.
As for floating rate bond (FRB) maturing in 2024, for conversion into paper to be redeemed in 2032, it accepted Rs 2,000-crore bids, as against the notified amount of Rs 4,000 crore.
8:54 AM Apr 23
BS Special :: Letters to shareholders
In his latest column, Amit Tandon writes that Warren Buffett has been publishing his annual letter to shareholders for more than half a century. It’s a must-read for investors, who pore over each letter expecting to decode and translate his insights into exceptional performance for themselves. I also believe these letters are enjoyable to read because they combine optimism with self-deprecation and self-criticism. There are a few other letters that are studiously read, maybe not with the same concentration as that of Mr Buffett but deserve focus. READ MORE
8:48 AM Apr 23
Mutual fund inflows, equity market performance witness decoupling
Inflows into equity funds have remained strong since November 2022 despite a poor one-year return scorecard for most schemes, shows a research by Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE). READ MORE
8:41 AM Apr 23
Brokerage Call :: Nuvama Institutional Equities on HUL
HUL’s nano factories, shop and deploy capabilities, and redesigned manufacturing and distribution network enable greater agility and flexibility. This shall result in improved customer service, better efficiencies and reduced costs. With initiatives like this, we expect HUL to continue to outgrow the market. Mr Rohit Jawa’s appointment as MD and CEO takes effect on 27th June, and we expect him to do well. In light of easing net material inflation, HUL’s margin profile is likely to continue to improve over coming quarters.
HUL continues to maintain industry leadership on the back of market development, portfolio turnaround and branding investments with premiumisation being a critical driver. Overall, we remain positive on HUL’s ability to maintain its lead across segments and drive growth across rural and urban regions. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with a TP of Rs 3,365. (60x FY25E EPS).