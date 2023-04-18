MARKET: Sensex up 100pts, tests 60K; Nifty holds 17,700; Angel One gains 5%

Opening Bell: Equity markets started Tuesday's session on a volatile note as investors read through the Q4 results of India Inc. Benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 93 points to quote at 60,003 levels in early deals, while the Nifty50 held the 17,700-mark.





Angel One jumped over 5 per cent. The company's Q4FY23 profit surged over 30 per cent to Rs 267 crore against the same quarter last year. The company also saw an improvement in its revenue, which soared over 20 per cent to Rs 826 crore against Rs 681 crore in the same quarter last year.,

Just Dial shares leaped 6 per cent as the company saw a revenue growth of 39.5 per cent year-on-year at Rs 232.5 crore, while its profit jumped a whopping 279 per cent year-on-year to Rs 83.8 crore in Q4FY23.,

Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index was the top gainer, up 0.45 per cent. The Nifty Pharma index, meanwhile, dipped 0.26 per cent. The Nifty IT index was flat with a positive bias after around 5 per cent selling on Monday. Besides, In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.34 per cent each. The indices were lifted by HDFC Life, Tata Motors, Hindalco, Grasim, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Maruti Suzuki. On the flipside, losses in Cipla, Apollo Hospitals, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, Power Grid, ITC, and TCS capped the gains.