Indian Stock Market News: The Indian benchmark indices, Nifty50 and Sensex, will remain closed today, Friday, March 14, 2025, in observance of the Holi festival.

Trading in other segments, including equity derivatives and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), will also be paused for the day. Additionally, there will be no trading in currency derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments.

Holi, often referred to as the 'Festival of Colors,' is a vibrant Hindu celebration that marks the arrival of spring, the end of winter, and the beginning of a new season. The festivities are characterised by the throwing of colored powders, water fights, dancing, singing, and shared joy. Holi is a time to celebrate new beginnings, the victory of good over evil, and the happiness of life.

What are stock market timings?

Indian stock market hours are from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, Monday to Friday. A pre-open session runs from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The market remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Previous session highlights

Benchmark equity indices ended the day on a subdued note, with investors opting to stay on the sidelines ahead of the long weekend.

Amid global uncertainty, particularly surrounding Donald Trump 's tariff policies, market participants refrained from making fresh moves.

The BSE Sensex surged to a high of 74,401 in the early session, but quickly pared its gains. A continuous wave of selling in auto, IT, and select banking stocks led the Sensex to slide into the red, touching a low of 73,771, a drop of 630 points from the day's peak. The index eventually closed 201 points, or 0.27 per cent, lower at 73,829. Over the week, the Sensex ended with a loss of 504 points.

The NSE Nifty 50, after reaching a high of 22,558, fell to a low of 22,377, ultimately settling 73 points lower at 22,397. The Nifty lost 156 points during this holiday-shortened week.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Tata Motors and IndusInd Bank were the biggest losers, each down nearly 2 per cent. Other notable decliners included Zomato, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, and Bajaj Finance. On the upside, no Sensex stock gained more than 1 per cent, though SBI, ICICI Bank, and NTPC saw modest increases of over 0.5 per cent each.

Broader indices also closed in the red, with the BSE MidCap index falling 0.8 per cent and the SmallCap index declining 0.6 per cent. Overall market breadth was negative, with 60 per cent of the 4,105 stocks traded on the BSE ending lower.

Sector-wise, the BSE Realty index faced the most significant losses, dropping 1.8 per cent. Stocks such as Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Lodha, Brigade Enterprises, and Phoenix saw declines of over 2 per cent.

Upcoming 2025 holiday list

As per the 2025 holiday calendar issued by the NSE, the stock markets will remain closed for a total of 14 holidays throughout the year.

In addition to the closure of stock markets on Holi, March will witness one more holiday i.e. Id-Ul-Fitr on March 31 (Monday).

April holidays include Shri Mahavir Jayanti on April 10 (Thursday), Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 (Monday), and Good Friday on April 18 (Friday).

Maharashtra Day, celebrated on May 1 (Thursday), marks the end of the first half of the year's market holidays.

In August, holidays will be observed on Independence Day (August 15, Friday) and Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27, Wednesday).

October will have several holidays, including Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra on October 2 (Thursday), Diwali Laxmi Pujan on October 21 (Tuesday), and Diwali-Balipratipada on October 22 (Wednesday).

In November, Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev will be observed on November 5 (Wednesday), and the year will wrap up with Christmas on December 25 (Thursday).