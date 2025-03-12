Secondary deals to drive PE exits as IPO window narrows: Ranu Vohra

Private equity deal-making in India is set for a shift as volatile public markets are likely to limit initial public offering (IPO) activity, driving focus on growth and late-stage investments, according to Ranu Vohra, co-founder and executive vice-chairman, Avendus. He expects deal activity to remain robust, though with a different “complexion” than the IPO-fuelled boom of 2024.

"Private equity deal-making in India in 2024 has been around accelerated exits, the IPO market in India, which was the best performing in terms of number of IPOs. This year, when there is expected to be a lot of market volatility, it is hard to repeat what we did in 2024," said Vohra.

According to him, there could be limited windows where IPOs would be possible, bringing a lot of focus “back to the basics”. Vohra expects deal-making activity to remain strong, with growth and late-stage private equity playing a key role in meeting the funding needs of larger companies. He noted that some firms might opt for private ownership instead of waiting for favourable public market conditions. “I do expect deal-making activity to be strong. It is just that the complexion of it will change from there being largely IPOs to a mix of private and public," he added.

The evolving market conditions are also shaping mergers and acquisitions (M&A) trends. "Falling markets are useful from an M&A perspective because what happens is that if I am a seller of a business and the market is only going up, waiting sometimes is a better outcome," said Vohra. "In a falling market, valuations tend to get a little more realistic. I think there are opportunities for M&As where the rationalisation of valuations can lead to more deal activity. It is also an opportunity for companies to think about how they will find an exit. So a lot of the M&A decisions and consolidation decisions could be driven by that. It compels investors and entrepreneurs alike to think about modes other than IPOs."