Stock market holiday: Equity markets in India will remain closed on Monday, June 17, 2024, on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, also known as Bakri Eid. Both the BSE, and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut for the day, affecting all trading segments, including equity, derivatives, and the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segment. Normal trading activities will resume on Tuesday, June 18.

However, it will open later in the day for the evening session, providing an opportunity for commodity traders to participate from 5:00 PM onwards, until either 11:30 PM or 11:55 PM.

Asia-Pacific markets on Eid Holiday

Asian-Pacific markets opened lower on Monday morning as investors awaited key economic data from China.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index dropped by 2.17 per cent, while the broader Topix index mirrored a similar decline of 1.89 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was trading flat, with the small-cap Kosdaq showing a slight uptrend of 0.13 per cent.

Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 saw a decline of 0.11 per cent as investors in Australia await the upcoming rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia scheduled for Tuesday. Stock market week ahead: What to expect? Prior to the holiday, on June 14, 2024, the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50, showed resilience despite a cautious start. The Sensex gained 181.87 points or 0.24 per cent, closing at 76,992.77, while the Nifty 50 ended at 23,465.60, up by 66.70 points or 0.29 per cent.

Going ahead, due to lack of domestic triggers in the holiday-shortened week, investors are expected to shift their attention towards global trends and the trading activities of foreign investors for market cues.

The movements in the global oil benchmark, Brent crude, as well as fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate, are anticipated to guide market direction.



Complete list of stock market holidays in 2024

In 2024, the BSE listed 14 holidays for the equity, equity derivatives, and SLB segments.

The markets were closed on the following dates:

- Republic Day (January 26)

- Mahashivaratri (March 8)

- Holi (March 25)

- Good Friday (March 29)

- Ramzan Eid (April 11)

- Ram Navami (April 17)

- Maharashtra Day (May 1)

Upcoming stock market holidays in 2024 include:

- Muharram (July 17)

- Independence Day (August 15)

- Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 2)

- Diwali (November 1)

- Gurunanak Jayanti (November 15)

- Christmas (December 25)