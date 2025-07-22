Home / Markets / News / ArisInfra share jumps 5% on securing ₹340-crore deal from Transcon Group

Arisinfra Solutions shares were buzzing today after the company was appointed as a major partner for Transcon Group's ongoing projects in Mumbai.

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 10:42 AM IST
Arisinfra Solutions share price: Arisinfra Solutions shares were in demand on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 4.81 per cent to an intraday high of ₹159.95 per share.
 
At 10:15 AM, Arisinfra Solutions share price was trading 2.23 per cent higher at ₹156. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.16 per cent higher at 82,330.12 levels.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE

What sparked the upward rally in Arisinfra Solutions share price today?

 
Arisinfra Solutions shares were buzzing today after the company was appointed as a major partner for Transcon Group’s ongoing projects in Mumbai. 
 
Under a long-term agreement, Arisinfra will supply integrated construction materials and services worth around ₹340 crore for Transcon’s premium residential and commercial developments. 
 
The deal boosts revenue visibility for Arisinfra over the next 3-4 years and covers a wide scope – from Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC), Steel, and Cement to Plumbing, Electrical, and Finishing Products.
 
The mandate builds on Arisinfra’s existing ₹35 crore-plus engagement with Transcon and reinforces its growing role in Mumbai’s high-end real estate segment.
 
Srinivasan Gopalan, CEO, Arisinfra Solutions Ltd., said, “Projects like Transcon fit seamlessly into our model –  large-scale, design-first developments that demand speed, discipline, and end-to-end coordination. With materials and services integrated, and financial closure already in place, we’re well aligned to help Transcon deliver exceptional projects on time. This isn’t just a mandate – it’s a statement of how India’s top developers are rethinking execution.”   ALSO READ | Oberoi Realty shares dip 3% after weak Q1; should you buy, sell or hold? 
Besides, the development comes on the heels of similar commitments from other marquee developers — including the Wadhwa Group and Village Wave (Nandi Hills), who recently placed orders of ₹75 crore and over ₹100 crore, respectively, via the Arisinfra platform.
 
With its project-based order book crossing ₹750 crore, Arisinfra is positioning itself as a one-stop, structured procurement partner in an industry long dominated by fragmented and ad hoc supply chains. The company’s expanding footprint with top-tier developers has sparked investor optimism, driving the rally in its share price today.
 
Shraddha Kedia Aggarwal, Promoter, Transcon Group, said, “What sets Arisinfra apart is how effortlessly they simplify the backend complexities of projects of this scale. With 100% financial closure in place, we’re able to focus on the customer experience and quality delivery, knowing the supply side is in reliable hands. This partnership strengthens our ability to bring premium homes to market faster.” 
 

Arisinfra Solutions IPO listing 

 
Arisinfra Solutions shares made a tepid debut on the stock exchanges on June 25, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO).
 
On the BSE, the stock listed at ₹209.10, marking a discount of ₹12.90 or 5.81 per cent compared to the IPO price of ₹222.
 
On the NSE, shares opened even lower at ₹205, a discount of ₹17 or 7.66 per cent from the issue price.  

About Arisinfra Solutions

 
Arisinfra Solutions is India’s first listed platform offering an organised construction material supply and services network. It connects fragmented suppliers and manufacturers to efficiently cater to large developers and contractors. 
 
The company caters to a broad client base across infrastructure and real estate sectors, leveraging operational efficiencies, supply exclusivity, and high-margin services. 
 
With a footprint in key growth corridors, Arisinfra aims to redefine construction supply dynamics through innovation, sustainability, and scalable profitability.
 

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

