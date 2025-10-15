Ashiana Housing shares drop 2% as Q2 update disappoints; details here

Shares of Ashiana Housing fell over 2 per cent on Wednesday after the developer reported a 43.4 per cent decline in area booked year-on-year (Y-o-Y), accompanied by a sharp drop in sales value.

The real estate player's stock fell as much as 2.07 per cent during the day to ₹284.05 per share, the lowest level since May 21 this year. Ashiana Housing stock pared losses to trade 1.4 per cent lower at ₹286 apiece, compared to a 0.59 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:47 AM.

Shares of Ashiana Housing are down nearly 25 per cent from their June 2025 highs. The counter has fallen 18 per cent this year, compared to a 6.9 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Ashiana Housing has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,861.94 crore.

Ashiana Housing Q2 business update Ashiana Housing booked 4.13 lakh square feet of area in the September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26), down from 5.95 lakh square feet in Q1 FY26 and 7.30 lakh square feet in Q2 FY25. The value of area sold during the quarter stood at ₹303.43 crore, compared with ₹430.97 crore in Q1 FY26 and ₹673.05 crore in Q2 FY25. The number of units booked in Q2 FY26 was 307, versus 407 units in Q1 FY26 and 482 units in Q2 FY25. Ashiana Housing also began handovers for Ashiana Tarang Phase IV-B and Ashiana Advik Phase I, both located in Bhiwadi, it said in a statement.

Last month, Ashiana Housing said that its board had approved the reappointment of Vishal Gupta as managing director (MD) of the company for a further period of three years. In the quarter ended June 2025, the company's area booked soared 35 per cent at 5.95 lakhs sq. ft from 4.42 lakhs sq. ft a year ago. Its value of area sold stood at ₹430.97 crore as compared to ₹235.32 crore a year ago. During the June quarter, 407 units were booked in vis-a-vis 597 units booked in Q4 FY25. Higher sales in Q4 FY25 are attributable to the sale of 295 units in Nitara Ph-2 and 3 (3.97 lakh sq. ft., Value of area sold ₹174 crore) and the sale of 59 units in Amarah Phase 5 (1.05 lakh sq. ft., Value of area sold ₹158.96 crore).