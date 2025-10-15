Tata Communications share price today

Shares of Tata Communications hit a 52-week high of ₹2,000, as they surged 7 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade ahead of the September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26) results today.

In the past four trading days, the stock price of the Tata Group Company has appreciated by 18 per cent. It surpassed its previous high of ₹1,956.85 touched on October 15, 2024. The Tata Communications stock had hit a record high of ₹2,175 on October 3, 2024.

What's driving this Tata group stock? Since the shares of the company are freely and frequently traded on the stock exchanges, the company is not in a position to comment on the movement in the share price/ volume of the company, Tata Communications said in regards with clarification to the recent price action. Tata Communications has been strictly following the disclosure requirements of the SEBI and has consistently made all necessary disclosures to the stock exchanges as and when required. As on date, there is no specific impending event / information about the company, Tata Communications said. ALSO READ | 5 Tata group stocks for your portfolio; check details “The company has nothing as of date which, in our opinion, may have a bearing on the price/volume behavior in the scrip of the company. The company will continue to intimate such events, as required, in accordance with SEBI LODR, if and when the disclosure obligation with respect to the same is triggered,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Tata Communications informed that the meeting of the board of directors of the company was scheduled on October 15, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. On October 1, Tata Communications announced the successful deployment of its digital infrastructure solutions to power Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s (BSNL) newly launched eSIM services for millions of subscribers across India. Further, on September 29, Tata Communications had announced that it was awarded a strategic project to deliver a comprehensive digital infrastructure - spanning network fabric, IoT, cloud, and security, with unified management across domains – for the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) benches established by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. This multi-crore, prestigious win reinforces Tata Communications’ position as a trusted technology partner for mission-critical national initiatives, the company said.

ALSO READ | HCL Tech vs Tech Mahindra vs Persistent: Which IT stock to bet on post Q2 results? Tata Communications owns the world's largest fibre network and connects most telecom companies and cloud giants. Further, its diversified digital business provides solutions across the verticals including cloud platform, digital collaboration, security services etc. With data being the primary growth driver, Tata Communications is likely to see healthy growth in Data segment through both organic and inorganic means over the near to medium term, according to Crisil Ratings. Operating margin is expected to remain healthy and improve over the medium term, owing to synergies arising from acquisitions. That said, Tata Communications is exposed to risks related to integration of large acquisitions, the rating agency said.