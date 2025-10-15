GTPL Hathway slips 3% on posting mixed Q2 results; check details here

GTPL Hathway shares slipped 2.5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹106.3 per share. At 10:49 AM, GTPL Hathway's share price was down 2.34 per cent on BSE at ₹106.5 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.55 per cent at 82,479.93.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,197.73 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹167.9 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹90.

What led to a fall in GTPL Hathway shares?

The stock slipped after the company reported mixed Q2FY26 numbers. In Q2, GTPL Hathway reported a 46.16 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹7.4 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.74 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from GTPL Hathway.

However, its total revenue was up 12 per cent to ₹959.05 crore in the September quarter. It was at ₹855.56 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. During the quarter, its revenue from the Cable TV business was at ₹802.64 crore and ₹140.11 crore from internet services in the second quarter of 2025-26. ALSO READ: GTPL Hathway Q2 FY26 results: Profit down 46% at ₹7.4 cr, revenue up 12% The company's total expenditure stood at ₹854.8 crore, as compared to ₹796.9 crore. Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹110.1 crore, as against ₹113.8 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 11.4 per cent, as compared to 12.4 per cent.