Ashiana Housing slips 3% on posting Q3 business update; check details

Ashiana Housing shares slipped 2.8 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day low at ₹278.4 per share. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company posted its Q3FY26 business updates.

Its value of area sold also slipped to ₹401.07 crore, as compared to ₹454.16 crore a year ago.

Further, 357 units were booked in Q3 FY26 vis-à-vis 307 units booked in Q2 FY26 and 451 units booked in Q3 FY25.

Ashiana Amaya (Jamshedpur) and Vatsalya Phase-II (Chennai) were launched in Q3 FY26 with 149 units sold (2.67 lakh sq. ft., Value of area sold ₹198.62 crore) out of the total 402 units.

Higher sales in Q3 FY25 were primarily driven by the launch of Ashiana Swarang Phase-I (Chennai), Ashiana Amodh Phase-II (Pune) and Ashiana Ekansh Phase-IV (Jaipur), where 183 units (2.86 lakh sq. ft.) were sold with sales value of ₹191.27 crore. Additionally, Ashiana Amarah Phase-IV recorded a sales value of 82.15 crores with a sold area of 0.57 lakh sq. ft.