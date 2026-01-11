Signs of revival: Pre-IPO fundraising improved but fell short of 2023 peak

More than a third of IPOs in 2025 were sized below ₹500 crore.
Bankers said the faster pace of IPO launches and heightened investor sensitivity to valuations have led issuers to increasingly skip pre-IPO placements, preferring to seek better pricing at the IPO stage. When demand is strong, companies tend to avoid dilution through pre-IPOs, opting instead for block deals after listing.
“As capital markets deepen, the value arbitrage that once existed in late-stage pre-IPO deals has steadily narrowed, making such opportunities less attractive for investors,” said Mahavir Lunawat, chairman and managing director of Pantomath Capital. “In some cases, IPO pricing has been more conservative, even coming in below pre-IPO transaction levels, prompting investors to reassess risk-reward dynamics.”