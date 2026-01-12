Fortis, Equitas SFB top stock calls by Angel One's Osho Krishan; here's why

Stocks to Buy: Recommended by Osho Krishan of Angel One NSE Scrip – FORTIS View - Bullish Last Close – ₹ 903

FORTIS has experienced a strong resurgence over the past weeks, followed by a breather that has retraced nearly 50 per cent of the rally. Technically, the counter has formed a higher-highs pattern accompanied by a ‘Cup & Handle’ breakout, and the sustainability above the 200 DEMA represents a potential trend-reversal scenario from a short- to medium-term perspective. Additionally, the SuperTrend parameter indicates a bullish outlook after an extended period of correction, signaling a turnaround and adding to the bullish case.

Hence, we recommend to Buy FORTIS around ₹900-890 | SL: ₹870 | TGT: ₹960 NSE Scrip – EQUITASBNK View - Bullish Last Close – ₹ 66 EQUITASBNK has shown significant buying momentum from the cluster of EMAs around the ₹60 subzone and has surpassed the sloping trendline, indicating the onset of a bullish trend. From a technical perspective, the MACD histogram has demonstrated buying momentum, moving above the signal line and creating a positive crossover. Furthermore, the EMAs are approaching positive crossovers, suggesting that this upward momentum is likely to continue in the near future. Hence, we recommend to Buy EQUITASBNK around ₹64 | SL: ₹57 | TGT: ₹74-80.