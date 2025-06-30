Ashok Leyland, Grasim among top stocks to buy today; Check target here

Stocks to buy:

NSE scrip – ASHOKLEY

View - Bullish

Last close – ₹250

After four weeks of consolidation, the stock witnessed strong positive traction this week, gaining over 6 per cent. The recent consolidation, when viewed in context with the rally from the April swing low, forms a classic Flag and Pole pattern — a strong continuation setup. This suggests that the uptrend is likely to resume in the near term. Supporting this view, the momentum oscillator RSI has crossed above 70, indicating robust strength behind the move.

Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' ASHOKLEY around ₹250 - ₹247 | Stop-loss: ₹239 | Target: ₹270

NSE scrip – GRASIM View - Bullish Last close – ₹2,860 For the past seven months, prices have consistently faced resistance around the 2800 mark. However, this week, the stock decisively broke above this key hurdle, confirming a breakout from an Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern. The breakout is backed by a noticeable surge in volume, adding strength to the signal. Additionally, the RSI has given a fresh buy crossover with its signal line, while prices are now comfortably trading above all major moving averages, reinforcing the bullish outlook. Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' GRASIM around ₹2,860 - ₹2,850 | Stop-loss: ₹2,760| Target: ₹3,050