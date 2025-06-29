Fund Pick: Aditya Birla Sun Life outrunning rate hounds tactically

Launched in March 1997, Aditya Birla Sun Life Corporate Bond Fund has ranked in the top 30 percentile of corporate bond funds in the Crisil Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for each of the past four quarters through March 2025. As of March 2025, its month-end assets under management stood at ₹24,570 crore, up from ₹15,461 crore in March 2022.

Kaustubh Gupta has managed the fund since April 2017. It aims to deliver steady returns with high liquidity through an actively managed portfolio focused on high-quality debt and money market instruments.

Performance that holds up

The fund has outperformed the benchmark (Crisil Corporate Debt A-II Index) across the one-, two-, three-, five-, and seven-year trailing periods. It has also outpaced its category peers (funds ranked under the corporate bond fund category in the March 2025 CMFR) over the two-, three-, five-, seven-, and 10-year horizons.

ALSO READ: Bull run on buckling knees: Benchmarks stand tall, but on splintered legs To put that in numbers: ₹10,000 invested in the fund on June 27, 2005, would have grown to ₹48,501 by June 26, 2025 — translating into an annualised return of 8.21 per cent. In comparison, the same amount would have grown to ₹39,708 (7.13 per cent) in the category and ₹49,568 (8.33 per cent) in the benchmark. Timed for yield Over the past three years, the fund’s modified duration has ranged from 1.26 to 4.05 years — averaging 2.81 years, slightly above the peer average of 2.72 years. The fund extended its duration to 4.05 years in May 2025 from 3.64 years in May 2024 to lock in higher yields ahead of an expected rate cut.