Street signs: Nifty eyes 26K, demat flood breaks levee, HDB IPO fork

Demat flood breaks the levee at 200 million

At the start of June, India’s domestic markets were just 3 million dematerialised (demat) accounts short of the 200 million milestone. With a flood of IPOs and heavy trading in the secondary market, analysts say the number may have already crossed that mark, though official data is expected early next month. Over the past year, an average of 2.9 million demat accounts were opened each month. Whether the milestone was crossed this month or is just days away, the breakneck pace has surprised many. From 40.9 million demat accounts in March 2020, India breached 100 million in August 2022 — and doubled that figure in under two years. The spike underscores the rapid rise in retail investor participation in Indian markets.